Did Sam Rivers die from bear attack? Rumors spread after Limp Bizkit bassist's sudden death at 48

Sam Rivers, the longtime bassist for nu-metal band Limp Bizkit, passed away on Saturday at the age of 48. The band announced the news through an emotional post on Instagram. Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers died at 48. (X)

"Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat," the band wrote in the caption. "Sam Rivers wasn't just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound," the band continued. “From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous."

Sam Rivers attacked by a bear?

The band has not disclosed a cause of death. However, speculation has circulated online following a briefly visible edit on Rivers' Wikipedia page.

According to screenshots shared on social media, the page at one point claimed that "Sam Rivers died after being attacked by a rabid black bear while vacationing at the Calf Creek campground recreation area of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument located in the state of Utah in the southwest portion of the United States along Utah's Scenic Byway 12."

The statement has since been removed, but the rumor has become a topic of conversation across several platforms.

One person wrote, "It doesn’t say it anymore but I bye that’s what happened because that’s an awful lot of detail."

Another added, "Wikipedia says bear attack, but who knows how accurate that is."

A third person wrote, "Wiki says he was eaten by a bear."

To be clear, neither the band nor Rivers' family has confirmed this information, and the cause of death remains officially unverified. At this time, reports of a bear attack are purely speculative and unconfirmed. HT.com is unable to verify the claims circulating on social media.