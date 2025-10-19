Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers has died, the band said in a statement posted to social media. The 48-year-old died on Saturday, October 18, the nu metal band shared in an Instagram post. Sam Rivers dies: What exactly happened to Limp Bizkit bassist?(limpbizkit/Instagram)

While Limp Bizkit paid tribute to Rivers, they did not specify his cause of death or what exactly happened to him.

What did Limp Bizkit say?

In an Instagram post, the band wrote, “Today we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat.”

“Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound. From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous,” Limp Bizkit added.

Read More | Sam Rivers cause of death update: How did Limp Bizkit bassist die? First details out

The band further wrote, “We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.”

While Rivers’ exact cause of death has not been revealed yet, he had had various health problems. He had developed a liver disease after years of heavy drinking. He even received a life-saving liver transplant in 2017, according to alternativenation.net.

In a past conversation with Metal Injection, Rivers had opened up about being admitted to UCLA Hospital. “It got so bad I had to go to UCLA Hospital and the doctor said, ‘If you don’t stop, you’re going to die. And right now, you’re looking like you need a new liver,’” he had recalled.