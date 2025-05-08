Did Trump direct intel agencies to spy on Greenland amid annexation plans? Worried Denmark to summon US envoy

US intelligence services reportedly instructed to increase their surveillance activities concerning Greenland and the contingent that backs the independence of the self-governing Danish island. US intelligence has been directed to enhance surveillance in Greenland, focusing on supporters of its independence amid Trump's annexation ambitions. Danish officials express concern over potential spying, emphasizing that friends should not spy on one another.(REUTERS)

Citing two source familiar with reports, The Wall Street Journal reported that officials under Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sent a “collection emphasis message” regarding intelligence connected to Greenland to agencies such as the CIA, Defense Intelligence Agency, and National Security Agency last week.

According to reports, one of the main goals of the intelligence collection will be to find those in Denmark and Greenland who back the Trump administration's ambition to annex the island.

They may use human intelligence, communications intercepts, and US spy satellites in the endeavor.

Tulsi Gabbard reacts to WSJ report

Clapping back at the WSJ report, Gabbard said that the media outlet should be “ashamed of aiding deep-state actors who seek to undermine the president by politicizing and leaking classified information”.

“They are breaking the law and undermining our nation’s security and democracy,” she added.

The alleged intelligence warning is among the first significant actions the administration has made to support Trump's ambition to seize the island.

In a conversation with NBC News over the weekend, Trump reaffirmed his dedication to the goal, which he has stated may give the United States critical access to rare minerals and arctic waterways.

“We need Greenland very badly,” the US President asserted. “Greenland is a very small amount of people, which we’ll take care of, and we’ll cherish them, and all of that. But we need that for international security.”

Denmark to summon US ambassador to Copenhagen

In response to reports that US intelligence services have been directed to step up spying in Greenland, Denmark has announced that it will summon the US ambassador to Copenhagen.

“It worries me a lot, because we don't spy between friends,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen told the Ritzau news agency on Wednesday in wake the Wall Street Journal revelation.

While on his way to a meeting in Warsaw, he said, “I can’t know if it’s true because it’s in a newspaper. But it doesn’t seem to be strongly rejected by those who speak out. That worries me.”