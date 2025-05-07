Menu Explore
Kash Patel's nightclubs report dismissed by FBI as ‘bogus’; Working at HQ everyday, went home for just three days

ByShweta Kukreti
May 07, 2025 11:15 PM IST

FBI spokesman Ben Williamson criticized Frank Figliuzzi for claiming Kash Patel frequents nightclubs more than the FBI headquarters.

FBI spokesman Ben Williamson blasted former agency official Frank Figliuzzi for saying that Kash Patel attends nightclubs more often than the headquarters.

US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel.(Reuters)
US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel.(Reuters)

According to Williamson, Figliuzzi made up all of his statements during MSNBC's Morning Joe program, which also clarified the widely circulated claim and stated that the channel has not verified it.

In a bombshell claim, Figliuzzi said that he discovered that FBI boss Patel is far more conspicuous at nightclubs than he has been on the seventh story of the Hoover building. In addition, he alleged that Patel cut back on the number of briefings from daily to twice a week. He went on to say that Patel splits his time between Washington, DC, and Las Vegas, where he primarily works from home.

Williamson, the FBI's associate director for public affairs, clarified that Patel has been working as agency boss for over 70 days, but he went home just for three days. He blasted Figluizii for a “bogus” nightclub and the Las Vegas story. “Mr. Figliuzzi already got exposed (and earned an on-air Morning Joe correction) over the nightclub thing he made up, but he made up the Vegas bit as well. Bogus. Kash has been Director for 70+ days and has been home for a total of three days. I see him here at HQ every day,” Williamson wrote on X.

Reacting to his post, some people expressed support for Patel, with one writing: “Kash Patel is doing his job, not hiding in Vegas nightclubs. These claims sound like a smear to undermine a strong FBI Director. I stand with Kash!”

“This is defamation with malicious intent. Sue them into oblivion,” another commented.

Also Read: MSNBC guest lambasts Trump, pokes fun at Americans with shocking US-Canada war warning; ‘We’re not just a snack’

Here's what Morning Joe said about Kash Patel's ‘bogus’ story

Referring to the Kash Patel-nightclub allegation made on Friday's episode, host Jonathan Lemire stated on Monday: “Let's circle back to a segment from Friday's show. Frank Figliuzzi was on that morning during this hour, discussing the work of administration officials.”

“At the end of that segment, Figliuzzi said that FBI director Kash Patel has reportedly been more visible at nightclubs than at his office at FBI headquarters. This was a misstatement. We have not verified that claim.”

The allegation gained widespread attention because Patel was already being investigated for using FBI aircraft for private travel. According to CBS, the US Government Accountability Office has been asked by Senate Democrats to examine the FBI Director's personal travel on government aircraft.

The allegation gained widespread attention because Patel was already being investigated for using FBI aircraft for private travel. According to CBS, the US Government Accountability Office has been asked by Senate Democrats to examine the FBI Director's personal travel on government aircraft.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
