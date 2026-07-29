Did Trump fall asleep at Lindsey Graham's funeral? Viral video sparks online frenzy; WH breaks silence

President Donald Trump is facing online attention after a viral video in which he is appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open during Lindsey Graham's funeral, leading to a spark a wave of reactions on social media.

Trump seen dozing off during funeral

Donald Trump appeared to doze off during Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral at Washington National Cathedral. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

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The 80-year-old president joined several US officials and foreign dignitaries at the Tuesday funeral service for the late South Carolina senator at Washington National Cathedral. Graham, an influential Republican and foreign policy hawk, died unexpectedly earlier this month of an aortic rupture.

Seated in the front row of the packed cathedral, Trump appeared at times to be on the verge of nodding off, according to video footage. Trump was also seen eating a Tic Tac during the funeral and passing one to JD Vance, who was seated beside him.

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How did people react?

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{{^usCountry}} Social media users were quick to react. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Social media users were quick to react. {{/usCountry}}

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“Yes everyone, this is the man that holds the nuclear codes. Let that sink in,” one X user wrote.

One reaction was, “Leader of the free world, ladies and gentlemen.”

Someone wrote, “No problem, sleeping dogs don't bite.”

“Bro took 'rest in peace' a little too literally,” wrote another.

While one person wrote, “Maybe he is saying his prayers."

Here is the viral video:

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Here is the video of President having tic tac:

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White House responds

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White House spokesperson Davis Ingle rejected claims that Trump had fallen asleep.

“President Trump was reflecting on the loss of his dear friend Lindsey Graham, who he just delivered a beautiful eulogy to. Anyone suggesting otherwise is a depraved moron,” he told The Independent.

Trump, who last year became the oldest person to ever assume the presidency, has faced questions about his health since returning to office, with observers noting he sometimes appears to doze off during official events.

In May, CNN medical analyst Dr Jonathan Reiner said, “The president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often. He's fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him, in the cabinet room…And chronic insomnia is a severe illness. It can result in an increase in risk of dementia.”

What happened at the funeral?

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During the funeral, Trump delivered a eulogy for Graham, calling him a “giant” of the Senate and a "respected statesman," while also acknowledging that Graham “never saw a war he didn't like."