Did Trump just appoint Erika Kirk to a Department of Defense position?

President Donald Trump has appointed Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to a position on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors. Erika Kirk has been appointed to the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors by President Trump, following her husband Charlie's death. As CEO of Turning Point USA, she aims to continue his legacy and contribute to the Academy's recommendations. (AFP and AP)

Charlie Kirk, who founded the conservative organization Turning Point USA, was a member of the Board of Visitors and participated in a meeting prior to his assassination in September. He was fatally shot on September 10 during a college event in Orem, Utah.

Since his passing, his wife, Erika, has assumed the role of CEO of Turning Point USA. The organization claims to have over 800 chapters across college campuses nationwide. Additionally, it hosted an alternative half-time show during the Super Bowl featuring Kid Rock.

August Pfluger calls Erika ‘right person to fill Charlie’s place’ In a statement, Representative August Pfluger (R-TX), the chair of the BoV, expressed that he had advocated for Erika Kirk's appointment several months prior and commended President Trump for making that decision.

"Erika is the right person to fill Charlie’s place on the Board and continue his work of inspiring the next generation of service members and advancing the Academy," remarked Rep. Pfluger. "I look forward to working alongside her to carry on Charlie’s legacy.”

What will be Erika's role? As a member of the Board of Visitors, Erika, is one of 16 individuals tasked with providing recommendations to the Secretary of Defense regarding modifications at the Air Force Academy. The board also comprises members of Congress, including 5th Congressional District Rep. Jeff Crank from Colorado Springs, along with Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Chairman Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, among others.

The board has not publicly announced her appointment. However, her name is now listed among the members.

During his brief tenure on the board, Charlie Kirk highlighted the construction delays at the chapel and urged the institution to focus on what distinguishes America from other nations.

“It’s imperative that these cadets know that we are the greatest nation ever,” he stated in a August board meeting.