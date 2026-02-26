Erika Kirk, TPUSA paying influencers to call Candace Owens 'demon'? Truth behind viral claim before Charlie Kirk series

A viral claim is doing the rounds online that social media influencers were paid by Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA to smear conservative podcaster Candace Owens. This comes ahead of Owens releasing what she's promised to be a bombshell series on late TPUSA founder, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10, 2025, when attending an event at the Utah Valley University. Candace Owens is coming out with a Bride of Charlie series and ahead of that fresh row erupted involving Erika Kirk. (Facebook/Candace Owens)

Owens has teased a series titled Bride of Charlie, which promises to focus on Erika Kirk. Notably, Kirk's widow has been the subject of public scrutiny and speculation since she took over the mantle of TPUSA CEO. There have been multiple allegations made about her past and her earlier relationships by unverified social media profiles.

Owens too has criticized Kirk on numerous instances including raising questions about her alibi ahead of her husband's assassination. However, despite the insinuations and speculations, Owens has not provided any concrete proof against Kirk. Now, many of her supporters are claiming that influencers were paid to carry out a massive smear campaign against Owens, leading to a row online.

Candace Owens smear campaign? All about claims Several profiles on X claimed that there was a coordinated smear campaign against Owens and appeared to point to Erika Kirk and TPUSA as being behind it.

“This morning I said there was a coordinated attack against Candace Owens over her Erika Kirk investigation. Now a leaked TPUSA email confirms it, laying out the smear campaign and even scripting the talking points. They were told to call her “evil” and “demonic.” And right on cue, clowns like Dan Bongino parroted it word for word. These people are too stupid to think for themselves, they need Erika Kirk to do it for them,” one account on X wrote.

Another added "They literally have paid smear campaigns against Candace Owens where they instruct Right-Wing influencers to call her "demonic." None of this "hate" is organic or genuine. You don't loath Zionists enough."

Another wrote “The smear campaign against Candace Owens is far from authentic! The true question is Who’s paying them?”. They shared a list showing an alleged list of influencers ‘paid’ to smear Owens, and call her ‘demonic’ among other things.