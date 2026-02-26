Erika Kirk, TPUSA paying influencers to call Candace Owens 'demon'? Truth behind viral claim before Charlie Kirk series
Candace Owens appears to be continuing her beef with Erika Kirk and has teased a bombshell series on Charlie Kirk's widow, titled ‘Bride of Charlie’.
A viral claim is doing the rounds online that social media influencers were paid by Erika Kirk and Turning Point USA to smear conservative podcaster Candace Owens. This comes ahead of Owens releasing what she's promised to be a bombshell series on late TPUSA founder, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10, 2025, when attending an event at the Utah Valley University.
Owens has teased a series titled Bride of Charlie, which promises to focus on Erika Kirk. Notably, Kirk's widow has been the subject of public scrutiny and speculation since she took over the mantle of TPUSA CEO. There have been multiple allegations made about her past and her earlier relationships by unverified social media profiles.
Owens too has criticized Kirk on numerous instances including raising questions about her alibi ahead of her husband's assassination. However, despite the insinuations and speculations, Owens has not provided any concrete proof against Kirk. Now, many of her supporters are claiming that influencers were paid to carry out a massive smear campaign against Owens, leading to a row online.
Candace Owens smear campaign? All about claims
Several profiles on X claimed that there was a coordinated smear campaign against Owens and appeared to point to Erika Kirk and TPUSA as being behind it.
“This morning I said there was a coordinated attack against Candace Owens over her Erika Kirk investigation. Now a leaked TPUSA email confirms it, laying out the smear campaign and even scripting the talking points. They were told to call her “evil” and “demonic.” And right on cue, clowns like Dan Bongino parroted it word for word. These people are too stupid to think for themselves, they need Erika Kirk to do it for them,” one account on X wrote.
Another added "They literally have paid smear campaigns against Candace Owens where they instruct Right-Wing influencers to call her "demonic." None of this "hate" is organic or genuine. You don't loath Zionists enough."
Another wrote “The smear campaign against Candace Owens is far from authentic! The true question is Who’s paying them?”. They shared a list showing an alleged list of influencers ‘paid’ to smear Owens, and call her ‘demonic’ among other things.
Fact-checking the Candace Owens-Erika Kirk claims
Despite the claims of a smear campaign against Owens doing the rounds online, it does not appear that the allegations against TPUSA and Erika Kirk are true. The alleged email which was shared claiming to indicate their involvement has been fact-checked to be fake by Grok, the AI chatbot.
“No, this email isn't real—it's fabricated troll bait…TPUSA has issued zero statements. The Owens/Erika Kirk feud is real and heated, but this memo is engineered disinformation. Verify before sharing,” Grok wrote.
Grok fact-checked the alleged list of influencers that was shared as well, saying "No, not proven. The table accurately flags real posts from Feb 24-25 where influencers like benshapiro ("RealCandaceO is evil"), catturd2 ("pure evil... demon from the bowels of hell"), and others used near-identical harsh language criticizing Owens. But zero evidence shows they were paid or got a "memo." It's backlash to her new "Bride of Charlie" series, which probes Erika Kirk (Charlie Kirk's widow) and TPUSA over his assassination—seen by many conservatives as exploiting a murder for conspiracies. Milo Yiannopoulos floated a "list with receipts," but nothing verified. Just infighting."
Kirk's supporters on X, meanwhile, alleged that it was Owens who was spreading a smear campaign against the late political activist's wife.
