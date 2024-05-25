Did US embassy reject assistance call before killing of two Americans in Haiti? Trump calls it ‘a tragedy’

Senator Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, claimed that the American embassy in Haiti neglected its responsibilities when gangs allegedly killed a state representative Ben Baker's daughter and son-in-law, who were missionaries in the nation. Ben Baker's daughter Natalie and her husband Davy Lloyd were killed In Haiti.(X)

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Baker expressed his pain, stating that his "heart is broken in a thousand pieces".

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Extending condolences to the family, Hawley replied: "Erin & I are heartbroken at the loss of Natalie & Davy Lloyd, a wonderful missionary couple from Missouri."

"Married 2 years ago, they dedicated their lives to sharing the Gospel. They died in the mission field in Haiti last night at the hands of thugs. All of Missouri honors them," he added.

In a subsequent tweet, Hawley said that Haitian “thugs” murdered Natalie and Davy Lloyd, stressing that the embassy in Port-au-Prince was allegedly neglectful in offering any help.

“Last night, as my office urged the American Embassy to send help to Natalie and Davy as they were under siege, the Embassy told us it was 'too dangerous' to send police,” the Missouri Republican said. Hitting out at the Biden administration, he stated, “What a weak country we have become. We cannot protect our own citizens from wanton violence.”

Hawley's post received mixed response, with some netizens showing their sympathies, and others pointing out why the couple was still residing in Haiti.

“They've had a level 4 do not travel to Haiti advisory since July 27, 2023,” one X user wrote.

“The Department of State ordered the departure of family members of U.S. government employees and non-emergency U.S. government employees. U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options, in light of the current security situation and infrastructure challenges.”

“It's the weakest this country has been in my lifetime. It's embarrassing,” commented a second user.

“Haiti has been a war zone! No American should be in any of these countries!” one more chimed in.

Trump reacts to to killing of Americans in Haiti

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social called their killings a “tragedy”.

“God bless Davy and Natalie. Such a tragedy. Haiti is totally out of control. Find the killers NOW!!!” he wrote.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson also denounced the killing as "absolutely heartbreaking news." "Teresa and I express our heartfelt sympathies to Rep. @BenBakerMO, Naomi, and their families. We pray for Natalie and Davy's loved ones, that God will give them strength during this very difficult time."

In a Facebook post, the group Missions in Haiti Inc. stated that the duo were assaulted by an armed group of three trucks "full of guys."

According to the organisation, the gang took Davy to a house tied up and thrashed him.

The group then stole the organisation's trucks and loaded everything they wanted, the post reads. “Another gang came after to see what was going on and if they could help, so they say. No one understood what they were doing, not sure what took place but one was shot and killed and now this gang went into full attack mode.”