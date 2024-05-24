Missouri Rep. Ben Baker's daughter and son-in-law shot dead by gang in Haiti: ‘Never felt this kind of pain’

The daughter and son-in-law of Missouri Rep. Ben Baker were killed in a gang attack in Haiti, it has been reported. At the time, the couple was serving as missionaries in Haiti. Missouri Rep. Ben Baker's daughter and son-in-law, Natalie and Davy, shot dead by gang in Haiti (Ben Baker/Facebook)

In a Facebook post, Baker wrote, “My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain. Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Former president Donald Trump shared Baker’s announcement on Truth Social, writing, “God bless Davy and Natalie. Such a tragedy. Haiti is totally out of control. Find the killers NOW!!!”

How did Davy and Natalie Lloyd die?

Davy was volunteering with a group named Missions in Haiti Inc, which posted about the incident as an ongoing situation some hours ago. A Facebook post read, “Urgent prayer needed. Sam and I came to the states yesterday since the airport opened back up. This evening when Davy, Natalie and the kids were coming out of Youth at the church they were ambushed by a gang of 3 trucks full of guys. Davy was taken to the house tied up and beat. The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left. Another gang came after to see what was going on and if they could help, so they say. No one understood what they were doing, not sure what took place but one was shot and killed and now this gang went into full attack mode.”

“Davy, Natalie and Jude was in my house at the end of the property using the star link internet to call me. So they are holed up in there, the gangs has shot all the windows out of the house and continue to shoot. Their lives are in danger. I have been trying all my contacts to get a police armored car there to evacuate them out to safety but can't get anyone to do. I also am trying to negotiate with the gang so how much $ to stand down and let them leave and get to safety. PLEASE PRAY- Going to be a long night. The phones have all died I can't get a hold of anybody for the past several hours now to know what was going on,” the post added.

Hours later, another post by the group confirmed that Natalie, David, and the third person, Jude, have been murdered. “Davy and Natalie and Jude were shot and killed by the gang about 9 o'clock this evening. We all are devastated,” the post said.

Natalie and Davy tied the knot in 2022. Three months later, they moved to Haiti. The US State Department issued a travel advisory in March, asking Americans not to travel there because the security conditions are “unpredictable and dangerous.”

Missions in Haiti Inc., which the couple served in, was founded in 2000 by David and Alicia Lloyd, Davy’s parents.