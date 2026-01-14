Diddy missing from prison? Truth behind viral claim causing shock online; ‘how is this even possible'

Now, a post online has gone viral claiming that Diddy is missing from prison. It was shared by a page called Hoops Crave and at the time of writing, had garnered 5.9 million views. The post was then shared widely online, albeit by unverified profiles.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced to jail in October after a July 2025 verdict found him guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The disgraced rap mogul dodged the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges, which could have brought a life sentence.

It has sparked a lot of confusion about where Diddy is now, even as others have expressed disbelief at the news.

Diddy missing from prison? Truth behind viral claim Despite the claim, there is no official indication of Diddy being missing from prison. The post does not refer to any source of information for the claim. It is most likely a parody, given that Hoops Crave describes itself as a ‘parody account’.

Grok too fact-checked those spreading the unverified claim about Diddy online. “No, it's not true. Latest news confirms Diddy is still in prison at FCI Fort Dix, with a release date in 2028. No reports of him missing. The post seems like parody.”

Reactions to Diddy being reported missing While the claims of Diddy being missing from prison appear to be untrue, they garnered a wide range of reactions online.

“Diddy have a Rita Hayworth poster in his cell?,” one person asked, referring to the famous scene in Shawshank Redemption, where the prisoner tunnels out, hiding the entrance behind the actor's poster in his jail cell. Another expressed disbelief and asked, “how is this even possible.” Yet another person quipped “He used the baby oil to slide out, Diddy missing from prison,” referring to the baby oil found at Diddy's place, amid his infamous white parties.