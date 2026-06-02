Diddy-Daphne Joy video: Aubrey O'Day leaves cryptic four-word message amid 50 Cent row

Aubrey O'Day, a member of Danity Kane, appears to have responded to an alleged sex tape leak involving Daphne Joy, sex worker Sly Diggler, and her former label boss Diddy.

O'Day's post appeared shortly after the news broke that Diddy apparently witnessed Daphne Joy having sex with porn star Sly Diggler in the leaked video.(Aubrey O'Day Instagram )

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Read more: Diddy and Daphne Joy's alleged sex tape sparks row amid 50 Cent feud; ‘It's wild’

Cryptic message amid 50 Cent feud

O'Day's post appeared shortly after the news broke that Diddy apparently witnessed Daphne Joy having sex with porn star Sly Diggler in the leaked video. Since then, Daphne Joy has issued a statement saying that the video is authentic and that she was "blackmailed" before its final distribution.

The alleged sex tape escalated the feud between Daphne Joy's baby daddy, 50 Cent, and Diddy.

50 Cent has since come out and commented on the video, which is not authenticated yet, and said, "She’s not a victim," 50 Cent wrote. Then, referring to how his son with Daphne, Sire Jackson would likely feel, he wrote, “SIRE is can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom. The court system in LA thinks it’s fine.”

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{{^usCountry}} In another post, 50 Cent took a dig at Diddy and wrote, “Free Diddy, he has gone through enough being born with no p****. LOL” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post, 50 Cent took a dig at Diddy and wrote, “Free Diddy, he has gone through enough being born with no p****. LOL” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is seemingly this post that O'Day replied to with a tweet shared on Sunday, writing, “Size Doesn't Matter”, prompting speculation that she was responding to revelations that have dominated entertainment headlines in recent days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is seemingly this post that O'Day replied to with a tweet shared on Sunday, writing, “Size Doesn't Matter”, prompting speculation that she was responding to revelations that have dominated entertainment headlines in recent days. {{/usCountry}}

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i guess size doesn’t matter. — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) June 1, 2026

O'Day did not directly reference Diddy, the federal trial, or any alleged recording.

Read more: 50 Cent reacts as baby mama Daphne Joy's alleged Diddy sex tape surfaces; ‘can you imagine…’

O'Day vs. Diddy

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O'Day rose to fame as a member of Danity Kane, the girl group formed through MTV's “Making the Band,” a reality series created by Diddy. Their professional relationship deteriorated publicly after O'Day departed from the group.

O'Day has publicly shared her experiences working with Diddy and questioned several parts of his leadership in the music industry, even before the current federal lawsuit.

The singer's most recent statement is especially noteworthy because O'Day has been one of Diddy's most outspoken detractors in recent years. She has openly endorsed some of the women who have accused him of misconduct.

In 2025, O'Day accused Diddy of making sexual advances towards her. She said that she was fired from the label for rejecting his advances.

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Diddy has, however, denied criminal wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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