Daphne Joy's Instagram in focus after alleged Diddy video; ‘despite people talking…’

Most of these comments were on her most recent post, which was made a day back. Joy captioned it “everyday is Christmas.. n every night is New Year’s Eve”.

Several people flocked to Joy's Instagram account after the alleged video with Diddy surfaced. While some criticized the model, others spoke out in support of her.

Commenting on the post, one person wrote “So we all here, for the same reason?!,” referring to the alleged video involving Diddy. Another remarked “Trying not to throw any stones or cast judgment but why would u even get involved with a guy like that?”.

The individual was referring to Diddy, who was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Yet another person wrote “Sometimes you got to tell him no."

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Meanwhile, one spoke out in support of Joy and said “Despite people talking b.s about , for me you are my GODDESS always , you are the most beautiful woman alive.”

Daphne Joy addresses Diddy video Joy addressed the alleged video on her social media as well. A screenshot of her response was carried in various reports on the incident.

“Everybody plays the fool sometime, and I have been the biggest fool.. I just wanted my man at the time to be happy and satisfied... I wanted to fulfill all his desires.. even if that meant breaking my own boundaries. I deeply loved him.. and I believed he loved me too...,” she had written.

“It's still so painful for me to process the harsh reality and truth of that relationship... but as time passes and in my quiet moments.. I realize that it was far from love..,” Joy further added.

The model said that the recent video was not one she had consented to being filmed on.

“The recent leak was a tape I never consented to being filmed on. I was blackmailed by the person in the video and was threatened that if I didn't give him the lump sum of money that they would leak it on the web...I almost gave in to this demand and once I didn't, this person eventually sold this tape to a giant media outlet. The media outlet called me one day and said they had the tape and asked if I had any comment before the release.. it was the first time I ever fainted in my life.. Once the media company understood the tape they purchased was revenge porn and an extortion scheme, they backed off from broadcasting it. I know they are probably reading this and I want to say thank you for doing the right thing.. even though years later.. it's come back to haunt me again,” she said.

Joy added “It took me all day to find the courage to rewatch my abuse.. having to watch this tape was triggering and painful because only I knew the inner turmoil and pressures I felt in those moments. I was not and was never in my right mind throughout the entirety of that relationship.. seeing myself so lost is excruciating. I just want to hold that girl in that room and get her out of there.. and tell her that wasn't love and she didn't need to do this for love. My heart is breaking as I type this.”

“I wish so many things were different but I can't take back the hands of time.. I can only continue to move forward and slowly learn to love and trust myself again.. I want to love and protect myself so much that I'll never come across such a harmful environment again.. This is the first time that I have ever felt a part of my own body and that my body belongs to me.. I am precious, I am special, I am worthy... this I promise to hold true in my heart for the woman I am becoming and for the woman I once lost,” her post concluded.