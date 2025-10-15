Disney monorail accident: Was there a death at the Contemporary Resort? What we know

Multiple reports are circulating online alleging that a person died at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World on Tuesday. According to unverified social media posts, an individual may have either fallen or jumped onto the Monorail tracks and was struck by an oncoming train. Some posts also claim that a body was seen being removed from the scene. Monorail and Observation Deck are closed as a result. Reports of a person's death at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World on Tuesday have surfaced.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

WDWNT reported that multiple sheriff’s units and emergency vehicles were present at the Contemporary Resort. A crime scene tape had been placed around a service entrance. Videos showing law enforcement activity at the location have also surfaced on social media.

However, as of now, neither Disney nor local authorities have confirmed any details regarding the incident.