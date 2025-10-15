Search
Wed, Oct 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Disney monorail accident: Was there a death at the Contemporary Resort? What we know

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 07:40 am IST

According to social media posts, an individual may have fallen onto the Monorail tracks and was struck by an oncoming train at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Multiple reports are circulating online alleging that a person died at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World on Tuesday. According to unverified social media posts, an individual may have either fallen or jumped onto the Monorail tracks and was struck by an oncoming train. Some posts also claim that a body was seen being removed from the scene. Monorail and Observation Deck are closed as a result.

Reports of a person's death at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World on Tuesday have surfaced.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Reports of a person's death at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World on Tuesday have surfaced.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

WDWNT reported that multiple sheriff’s units and emergency vehicles were present at the Contemporary Resort. A crime scene tape had been placed around a service entrance. Videos showing law enforcement activity at the location have also surfaced on social media.

However, as of now, neither Disney nor local authorities have confirmed any details regarding the incident.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Disney monorail accident: Was there a death at the Contemporary Resort? What we know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On