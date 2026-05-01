Doja Cat fires mods for banning supportive streamer PlaqueBoyMax

A recent incident at a Twitch live-streaming event quickly caught social media attention after popular rapper and streamer Doja Cat's moderators banned another streamer, PlaqueBoyMax. Doja Cat quickly took to social media to speak out about the incident and called for her moderators to be disciplined after the supporter faced action.

What happened during the live stream?

Doja Cat publicly apologized on X after her Twitch moderators banned fellow streamer PlaqueBoyMax.(Getty Images via AFP)

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PlaqueBoyMax was watching Doja's stream on April 27 and gifted her 10 subscriptions. He was then banned. Complex reported that PlaqueBoyMax gifted subscriptions before he was banned. It was unexpected by viewers and PlaqueBoyMax did not see it coming either.

PlaqueBoyMax reacted immediately. He called out Doja Cat, requesting that she stop her moderators from banning him.

Doja Cat responds on X

Doja Cat did not respond to the ban in the livestream. But, she took to X soon after.

In a statement posted to her X account on April 27, the "Vie" rapper said she was firing some of her mods for banning PlaqueBoyMax, adding that it was not her choice and that he did nothing wrong.

A Dexerto report said that some fans tried to defend the ban by citing previous criticism from PlaqueBoyMax of Doja's 2023 album "Scarlet." Doja Cat rejected these arguments, saying the past had no impact on her decision.

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{{^usCountry}} A pattern of mod overreach {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A pattern of mod overreach {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This is not the first such instance. As X user ManuWay reported, Doja Cat's mods have banned other popular streamers in the past, such as Adin Ross and DDG, for simply greeting her as a new streamer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first such instance. As X user ManuWay reported, Doja Cat's mods have banned other popular streamers in the past, such as Adin Ross and DDG, for simply greeting her as a new streamer. {{/usCountry}}

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Many fans described the mods as "weird" for banning PlaqueBoyMax. "They been banning everybody like they're abusing tf outta their powers," one viewer wrote.

Also Read: Doja Cat did not eat lipstick at VMAs, here's what it actually

Response of PlaqueBoyMax

Doja Cat was invited to play Fortnite by PlaqueBoyMax following the apology, but Doja denied the request.

According to HotNewHipHop PlaqueBoyMax faced Doja Cat's fans who were still harassing him even after the apology. He said that he did not have anything against Doja Cat and infact he loves her music.

Doja Cat's Twitch presence

The incident comes as Doja Cat is on the Tour Ma Vie World Tour. She will return to North America in October for a tour in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Miami, and other cities, before concluding in New York City in December.

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Doja's fans are praising her actions of being loyal to her fans even amid the controversy.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT US Desk ...Read More The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America. Read Less

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