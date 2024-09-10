Dolphin star Tyreek Hill’s detainment video reveals details from chaotic scene: Watch

The bodycam footage has been released from the recent detainment of Tyreek Hill on Sunday. The video released by police has revealed the details of the chaotic scene during the detainment of the Dolphins star outside the Hard Rock Stadium. Bodycam footage is released from Tyreek Hill's chaotic detainment on Sunday. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(AP)

The video showed Miami-Dade police stopped Hill for speed driving and the situation escalated from there. According to ESPN, police pointed player’s careless driving and seat belt violation before he was released at the scene. Hill’s teammate, Calais Campbell was also detained after he pulled over in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

Bodycam footage from Tyreek Hill detainment: Watch

The officer’s body cam footage revealed that the police officers approached Hill’s car and knocked on his window to which the player objected. He said, “Hey don’t knock on my window like that,” in the video to which officers answered by asking why he did not put on a seatbelt.

Hill was ready to give his license when the officer tried to explain to him the reason behind the knock to gain the player’s attention. The former responded asking the officer to just give him the ticked so could leave and rolled the window back up.

Police officers objected to the window and as the player rolled them down slightly, they asked him to come out of the car. Hill was heard saying he would come out of the car when a second officer pulled the car door, yanked him out and brought him to the ground with the help of the third official.

Hill had his agent, Drew Rosenhaus on call at the time and said, “Hey Drew I’m getting arrested.” The football player was then handcuffed and surrounded by several officials.

An officer said, “When we tell you to do something you do it, you understand? Not when you want, but when we tell you. You’re a little f**king confused,” as reported by the New York Post.

Police bring Tyreek Hill to his knees

The officers eventually made him stand up on his feet, however, moments later asked by an officer to sit on the curb. When he did not move quickly enough to do so, another cop came and gave him an aggressive push-down. Hill tried to inform the cops as he said, “I just had surgery on my knee,” to which an officer screamed, “Did you have surgery on your ears when we told you to put your window down.”

In a statement released by Miami-Dade Police director Stephanie V. Daniels, he assured that 105 minutes and 33 seconds of the body cam footage will be provided to the public to maintain transparency on the matter. The statement read, “The department is committed to conducting a thorough, objective investigation into this matter, and we will continue to update the public on the outcome of that process.”