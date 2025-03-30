Donald Trump bats for third presidential term: ‘I’m not joking'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday claimed that he was seriously considering running for a third term, which has been constitutionally impossible till now, reported NBC News. US President Donald Trump stated he was not joking about pursuing a third presidential term(REUTERS)

Also Read: Donald Trump's warning to Iran on nuclear deal: 'There will be bombing'

In a telephonic interview, clarified that he was not joking and said, “There are methods with which you could do it.” He also said that it was far too early to talk about a third term, just a few months into his second term in office.

Trump was questioned about a potential loophole, letting current Vice President JD Vance run for the top post and “then pass the baton” to Donald Trump.

Also Read: Could Donald Trump remain US president for 12 more years? This constitutional loophole might allow it

The US President responded, "Well, that's one but there are others too. There are others.” He refused to elaborate on these alleged methods which could circumvent the 22nd constitutional amendment which decrees that no person could hold the presidential office more than twice.

Also Read: Third term for Donald Trump as President? Republican introduces resolution in House

The question referred to a theory that if Trump were to run as a vice-presidential candidate, and his running mate were to resign, he would have to assume the role of presidential candidate by default. However, there is no clarity on whether this method could bypass the US constitution.

Will Americans accept a third term?

Trump also claimed that he had the highest poll numbers of any Republican for the last 100 years,” and that American voters would agree to him contesting a third term, reported NBC News. However, data from a Gallup poll on candidate popularity shows that Trump only has a 47 per cent approval rating.

The US President has previously mentioned the possibility of a third term as well, asking, “Am I allowed to run again?” during a House Republican retreat in January.

A Republican lawmaker in January introduced a resolution to amend the US Constitution to allow Donald Trump to be elected for a third term as well.