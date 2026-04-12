Trump booed at UFC event? Videos emerge as JD Vance says Iran talks failed; ‘turned up the music to hide it…’

President Donald Trump was at the UFC 327 event in Miami, Florida, and videos emerged claiming that the audience had booed at the president. The event on Saturday took place even as Vice President JD Vance announced from Islamabad, Pakistan that the US had failed to reach a deal with Iran, after a temporary ceasefire was agreed on by all sides.

President Donald Trump attends UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Miami. (AP)

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Many videos of the president walking out the fight event began to do the rounds in the meanwhile, with some pointing to the fact that the boos might indicate declining popularity among the people.

Trump booed at UFC event? Videos emerge from Miami

“Trump just walked out at the UFC. They turned the music all the way up to hide the boos, you can still hear them,” one person remarked sharing a video.

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{{^usCountry}} Another added “Donald Trump just got booed out of the arena in Miami at UFC 327. Dana White legit started cringing hard as fans rained down boos as they walked out to the cage. After that stopped the fans were just dead silent, couldn't find a single fan cheering for him.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another added “Donald Trump just got booed out of the arena in Miami at UFC 327. Dana White legit started cringing hard as fans rained down boos as they walked out to the cage. After that stopped the fans were just dead silent, couldn't find a single fan cheering for him.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A page on fight news also shared a video of the president at the event. While it did not mention that the Republican Commander in Chief got boos, it did make note of the fact that the reception was much quieter than usual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A page on fight news also shared a video of the president at the event. While it did not mention that the Republican Commander in Chief got boos, it did make note of the fact that the reception was much quieter than usual. {{/usCountry}}

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“The crowd reaction to Donald Trump arriving at #UFC327 was VERY mixed and MUCH quieter than it has been for past UFC events…,” the page said.

Others too claimed Trump was booed at the event, though the audio from the clips shared did not make it outright evident. “It’s genuinely hilarious to watch Trump get booed at UFC IN FLORIDA TOO!!! MAGA is DEAD!!!!!,” a person wrote on X.

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One even linked it to Vance's failed talks with Iran's representatives. “Trump getting booed at UFC tonight and Vance fails to get a deal in Pakistan.,” they wrote.

Notably, Trump had been facing flak at home from many for leading the US into a war with Iran, in order to aid Israel. Many felt the president was not putting ‘America first’ as he'd promised in the run-up to the elections. When Trump announced that a ten-point plan was in place to help the ceasefire hold, many claimed it to be the same plan that Iran had floated and the US had initially rejected. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had to issue a statement to clear the air and say it was not the same plan as that one had been unacceptable to the US.

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Vance, meanwhile, said after the talks in Islamabad ""We've had a number of substance agreements with the Iranians- that is the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. That is bad news for Iran, much more than it is bad news for the United States of America."

"We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement", he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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