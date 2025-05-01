Donald Trump claims Carney to visit next week, Canadian PM eager to make deal

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney would visit Washington in the coming week, hailing him as "very nice" despite tensions over Trump's tariffs and annexation threats. US President Donald Trump said that he anticipated a great relationship with Canadian PM Mark Carney (AFP)

Also Read: Mark Carney vows to confront Donald Trump after Liberals wins Canadian election

"He's a very nice gentleman and he's going to come to the White House very shortly, within the next week or less," Trump said after the leader of Canada's Liberal Party secured election victory in part by vowing to stand up to the US president.

"I spoke to him yesterday, couldn't have been nicer and I congratulated him," Trump told reporters in a cabinet meeting.

Also Read: Donald Trump on third term in office: ‘Not something I’m looking to do'

Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party had been on track to win the vote but Trump's attacks, combined with the departure of unpopular former premier Justin Trudeau, transformed the race.

Carney, who replaced Trudeau as prime minister just last month, convinced voters that his experience managing economic crises made him the ideal candidate to defy Trump.

Also Read: Trump 100 days report card: Poll of polls shows 42% approval amid tariff, immigration concerns

Trump however downplayed any possible tensions with the Canadian -- despite repeatedly calling for Carney's country to become the 51st US state.

"I think we're going to have a great relationship. He called me up yesterday, he said 'Let's make a deal'," Trump said.

“They both hated Trump, and it was the one that hated Trump, I think, the least that won. I actually think the Conservative hated me much more than the so-called Liberal.”