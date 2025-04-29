Menu Explore
Trump 100 days report card: Poll of polls shows 42% approval amid tariff, immigration concerns

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 29, 2025 02:16 PM IST

As President Donald Trump completes 100 days of his second term, here's a look at what polls say about his approval rating

President Donald Trump completes 100 days of his second term on Tuesday, April 29. Since taking office in January, the 78-year-old has made several key decisions on the economy, policy, and diplomacy. To mark the first big milestone of his second presidency, he will visit the site of one of his last campaign events, in the battleground state of Michigan.

President Donald Trump completes 100 days in office with 42.5% approval(AP)
"The first time, I had two things to do -- run the country and survive; I had all these crooked guys," he said in an interview with The Atlantic magazine. He was referring to cabinet members from his first term. “And the second time, I run the country and the world. I'm having a lot of fun.”

Read More: Donald Trump’s 100 days in office: Here's what he's done and not done

However, the latest opinion polls show a troubled picture for President Trump. Recent polls from The New York Times, ABC News/The Washington Post, and Fox News showed his approval ratings at 42%, 39%, and 44%, respectively.

Here's what the polls say

Fox News

According to a Fox News poll, 55% of voters approved of Trump's border security policy. He had 47% approval and 48% disapproval on immigration. On the economy, the 78-year-old fared with a 38% approval rating. His worst ratings are on inflation - 33% approve and 59% disapprove. Tariffs (33%-58%), foreign policy (40%-54%), taxes (38%-53%), and guns (41%-44%) are other hurting points.

Overall, Fox News found that Trump's approval rating stood at 44%, 5 point down from March.

Quinnipiac poll

A Quinnipiac University national poll of registered voters found that 51% of voters oppose President Trump's decision to impose tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China.

The survey adds that 76% of Republicans support the president's decision while 89% of Democrats oppose it. For Democrats, the oppose-to-approve ratio stands at 53%-34%.

Read More: Trump suffers big blow, becomes first US President to get lowest 100-day approval rating in 80 years

CBS poll

According to a CBS News poll of 2,365 adults, 45% of voters approve of Trump's policies and 55% disapprove. The survey found that voters think the 78-year-old has put ‘too much focus’ on tariffs. A majority of Democrats say they are ‘frustated’ with the Democratic Party's response so far.

ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll

According to the ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, 39% of respondents said they approve of Trump's ‘handling’ of his job as president. This is 6% points lower than February. The survey further states that 55% said they disapprove.

New York Times/Siena poll

The New York Times/Siena poll found that President Donald Trump's approval rating is at 42%.

Poll SourceApprovalDisapprovalKey Insights
ABC News / Washington Post / Ipsos39%55%Lowest 100-day approval in 80 years; inflation, tariffs, immigration drag rating
CBS News45%55%Tariff focus criticized; independents turning away
Fox News44%48%Poor marks on inflation (33%) and economy (38%); border policy gets 55% support
Quinnipiac University~42%*~51%*Tariffs opposed by majority; strong partisan divide
NYT / Siena42%Not statedNational voter survey of registered voters

Poll of Polls: Trump’s average approval at 100 days = 42.4%

Trump's response to polls

Responding to the polls, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “They are negative criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I win elections big, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
