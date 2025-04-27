Trump suffers big blow, becomes first US President to get lowest 100-day approval rating in 80 years

US President Donald Trump has become the first US President to get the lowest 100-day job approval rating in the last 80 years. Americans have responded negatively to several of his policies, and there is widespread economic dissatisfaction, including growing fears of a recession amidst disapproval over his tariffs. US President Donald Trump gestures upon arrival at Newark Liberty International Airport, after attending Pope Francis' funeral, in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard(Reuters)

However, when it comes to being trusted to deal with the country's major issues, he still outperforms the Democrats in Congress.

In the ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll, 39% of participants said they favor of Trump's handling of his presidency, a 6 percentage point decrease from February, while 55% said they disagree.

Trump's 42% in 2017 was the last lowest approval for a US President at or near 100 days in office in polls since 1945.

The magnitude of pessimistic opinions about the economy is arguably the biggest threat to Trump, considering his pledge of an economic recovery. According to 72% of respondents, there is a very or moderate chance that his economic policies would result in a short-term recession.

73% of respondents stated the economy is in poor condition, 53% said it has become worse since Trump took office, and 41% said their personal financial situation has gotten worse.

Trump 100 day in office: Here's what NBC News Stay Tuned Poll, powered by SurveyMonkey, revealed

The findings indicate that 45% of American adults support Trump's handling of his presidency, while 55% disapprove his management, as per the latest NBC News Stay Tuned Poll, powered by SurveyMonkey. Furthermore, Trump's MAGA base does not support him as strongly as the opposition does.

A quarter of Americans highly favored the president's job, as compared to just over four out of ten who strongly disapproved. When asked to describe the feelings that Trump arouses, strong negative replies, such as “angry” and “furious,” outnumbered the strongest positive ones like “happy” and “thrilled”.

According to the poll, Americans prioritize the economy above everything else as only 40% of them are satisfied with Trump's management of inflation and living expenses. A nearly equal 39% of respondents support Trump's trade and tariff policies, demonstrating how closely the two topics have become intertwined amid worries that tariffs may lead to price rises.