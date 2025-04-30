Mark Carney vows to confront Donald Trump after Liberals wins Canadian election

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday vowed that he would confront US President Donald Trump with “overwhelming positive force” after his election win, reported AFP. Mark Carney vowed that he would confront Donald Trump with positive energy as US tariffs on Canada continue to be an issue.(REUTERS)

Soon after the Liberals party won the Canadian election, Mark Carney, who will lead the minority government stated, “It is time to be bold, to meet this crisis with the overwhelming positive force of a united Canada.”

Donald Trump also called Mark Carney to congratulate him on his win and the two leaders agreed to meet in person soon.

"President Trump congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his recent election. The leaders agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together -- as independent, sovereign nations," Carney's office said in a statement.

"We will win this trade war and build the strongest economy in the G7," Carney added after his win.

Trump dominates Canadian election campaign

The Canadian election campaigns by both Liberals and Conservatives were dominated by discussions on Donald Trump's tariffs and annexation threats.

Mark Carney had promised that he would renew talks with the US and would also match Trump on any retaliatory tariffs in order to prioritise Canadian interests.

Carney, who replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister just last month, convinced voters that his experience managing economic crises made him an ideal candidate to deal with Trump.

Conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre, who conceded defeat on Tuesday, vowed to work with the new administration on tackling Trump as well.

"We will always put Canada first," Poilievre told supporters in Ottawa.

“Conservatives will work with the prime minister and all parties with the common goal of defending Canada's interests and getting a new trade deal that puts these tariffs behind us,” he added.