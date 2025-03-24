Trump's ‘art attack’! POTUS orders Colorado to ditch his 'worst portrait ever’

President Donald Trump on Sunday complained about a ‘distorted’ portrait of him at the Colorado State Capitol. The 78-year-old blamed Governor Jared Polis, even though the Democrat had nothing to do with the photo. It was a Republican state senator Kevin Grantham, who raised funds to get the painting up in 2019. Donald Trump complained about his portrait at the Colorado State Capitol(Truth Social/Donald Trump)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before.”

He further called on Gov Polis ‘to take it down’, adding that the Democrat ‘should be ashamed of himself!’

President Trump did not stop there. He complained about the artist, who also did former President Barack Obama’s portrait at the Capitol.

"The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older. In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain."

“In fact, they are actually angry about it! I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down. Jared should be ashamed of himself!" the president added.

Who is exactly behind Trump’s Colorado portrait?

Taxpayers do not directly fund presidential portraits. People are allowed to make private donations to fundraisers. In 2018, a prankster

In 2018, Democratic House staffer Katie March put up a picture of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the President’s Gallery as a prank. After action was taken against her, then-Senate President Kevin Grantham of Cañon City led efforts to raise funds for the Trump portrait.

“We’re going to take the reins on this and raise the $10,000 necessary to put up President Donald J. Trump’s portrait in the hall of portraits right here in the Capitol rotunda of the Colorado State Capitol,” Grantham had said.

The portrait Trump is complaining about was created by Sarah Boardman, an artist who also produced the Capitol's portrait of President Barack Obama. It went up in August 2019.

"It's only fitting that a populist such as the president would have the first crowdfunded campaign for a presidential portrait, with contributions as small as $5 and as large as $500," Grantham said during the portrait's ceremony.