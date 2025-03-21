Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why Donald Trump said warplanes can't be 'shared' with Elon Musk

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2025 10:58 PM IST

Donald Trump made the comments during an Oval Office meeting on developing a new fighter jet

Hinting that Elon Musk's role in the US government will have limits, President Donald Trump on Friday said war plans should not be shared with his adviser and closest ally, Elon Musk, because of his business interests in rival countries.

US President Donald Trump talks to the media next to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters file photo)
US President Donald Trump talks to the media next to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters file photo)

Elon Musk, one of the world's richest people in the world, had supported Donald Trump's campaign with rhetoric as well as monetary donations. After the latter became the president of the most powerful country in the world in January, he asked Musk to spearhead his ambitious programme to cut government spending and enhance efficiency by downsizing federal departments.

However, on Friday, Donald Trump hinted there would be limits to Musk's involvement in strategic affairs. Trump made the comments during an Oval Office meeting on developing a new fighter jet, and he rejected reports that Musk would be briefed on how the United States would fight a hypothetical war with China, reported AP.

Donald Trump said since Elon Musk has businesses in China, he could be susceptible to the country's influence.

“Elon has businesses in China,” the Republican president said. “And he would be susceptible, perhaps, to that.”

Also read: Donald Trump says he has 'good relations with India,' flags ‘the only problem’

Trump, however, praised Elon Musk as a patriot.

Musk has manufacturing facilities in China for his Tesla cars.

Trump on Musk's alleged China briefing

Trump had previously brushed off questions about Musk's potential conflicts of interest, simply saying that he would steer clear when necessary.

The president said that Musk visited the Pentagon on Friday morning to discuss reducing costs, which he's been working on through the Department of Government Efficiency, which he leads.

There were allegations that Musk received a classified briefing on China.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is the United States' most formidable strategic rival. Recently, Trump imposed additional tariffs on Chinese imports. Beijing also imposed reciprocal tariffs.

With inputs from AP

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On