Why Donald Trump said warplanes can't be 'shared' with Elon Musk

Hinting that Elon Musk's role in the US government will have limits, President Donald Trump on Friday said war plans should not be shared with his adviser and closest ally, Elon Musk, because of his business interests in rival countries. US President Donald Trump talks to the media next to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.(Reuters file photo)

Elon Musk, one of the world's richest people in the world, had supported Donald Trump's campaign with rhetoric as well as monetary donations. After the latter became the president of the most powerful country in the world in January, he asked Musk to spearhead his ambitious programme to cut government spending and enhance efficiency by downsizing federal departments.

However, on Friday, Donald Trump hinted there would be limits to Musk's involvement in strategic affairs. Trump made the comments during an Oval Office meeting on developing a new fighter jet, and he rejected reports that Musk would be briefed on how the United States would fight a hypothetical war with China, reported AP.

Donald Trump said since Elon Musk has businesses in China, he could be susceptible to the country's influence.

“Elon has businesses in China,” the Republican president said. “And he would be susceptible, perhaps, to that.”

Trump, however, praised Elon Musk as a patriot.

Musk has manufacturing facilities in China for his Tesla cars.

Trump on Musk's alleged China briefing

Trump had previously brushed off questions about Musk's potential conflicts of interest, simply saying that he would steer clear when necessary.

The president said that Musk visited the Pentagon on Friday morning to discuss reducing costs, which he's been working on through the Department of Government Efficiency, which he leads.

There were allegations that Musk received a classified briefing on China.

China, the world's second-largest economy, is the United States' most formidable strategic rival. Recently, Trump imposed additional tariffs on Chinese imports. Beijing also imposed reciprocal tariffs.

With inputs from AP