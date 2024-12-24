Menu Explore
Donald Trump declares he'll seek death penalty for 'rapists, murderers, monsters' as he targets Biden

Reuters |
Dec 24, 2024 10:42 PM IST

Trump said he will direct his Justice Department to "vigorously pursue" the death penalty to protect Americans from "violent rapists, murderers, and monsters".

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will direct his Justice Department to "vigorously pursue" the death penalty to protect Americans from "violent rapists, murderers, and monsters" when he takes power on Jan. 20.

Trump restarted federal executions during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021 after a nearly 20-year pause.(REUTERS)
Trump restarted federal executions during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021 after a nearly 20-year pause.(REUTERS)

Trump's statement on his social media platform Truth Social was in response to President Joe Biden's announcement on Monday that he had commuted the sentences of 37 out of 40 federal inmates on death row, converting them to life in prison without parole.

“As soon as I am inaugurated, I will direct the Justice Department to vigorously pursue the death penalty to protect American families and children from violent rapists, murderers, and monsters,” Trump said.

Trump restarted federal executions during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021 after a nearly 20-year pause.

Biden, who ran for president opposing the death penalty, put federal executions on hold when he took office in January 2021.

Unlike executive orders, clemency decisions cannot be reversed by a president's successor, although the death penalty can be sought more aggressively in future cases.

The Trump transition team on Monday had denounced Biden's decision, calling it abhorrent and favoring convicts who are “among the worst killers in the world.”

