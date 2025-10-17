Why is John Bolton, Trump's friend-turned-foe, facing indictment?

US President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, John Bolton, has been criminally indicted and has joined the list of Trump's friends-turned-foes to be charged with federal charges in recent weeks. Earlier, New York attorney general Letitia James and former FBI director James Comey faced criminal charges by the Justice Department. Bolton, formerly a close adviser to the US President, has now turned into a critic.(AFP)

Who is John Bolton?

Former national security advisor, 76-year-old Bolton, turned out to be one of Trump's most vocal critics. He served as Trump's NSA for 17 months during the first term, before being fired in 2019.

He also opposed Trump's recent 50 per cent tariff move against India and defended India’s right to purchase oil from Russia, a key factor behind half of the tariffs Trump imposed on Indian imports. He maintained that Western sanctions on Moscow during the Ukraine war should not prevent countries from buying Russian oil at the capped price and reselling it elsewhere at a profit.

His book “The Room Where It Happened” angered the Trump administration for being highly critical.

What charges is he facing?

Bolton was charged by a federal grand jury in Maryland with 18 counts of transmitting and retaining classified information, news agency AFP reported. In the 26-page indictment, Bolton has been accused of sharing top secret documents by email with two "unauthorized individuals" who are not identified but are believed to be Bolton's wife and daughter.

He reportedly shared more than 1,000 pages of "diary-life" entries about his work as national security advisor via non-government email or a messaging app.

The Justice Department said the documents “revealed intelligence about future attacks, foreign adversaries, and foreign-policy relations.” If convicted, Bolton faces 10 years in jail for each offence.

Probe agency's statement

The FBI said that Bolton has been charged with “serious crimes related to the mishandling of classified information.”

“The FBI’s investigation revealed that John Bolton allegedly transmitted top secret information using personal online accounts and retained said documents in his house in direct violation of federal law,” said FBI Director Kash Patel.

“The case was based on meticulous work from dedicated career professionals at the FBI who followed the facts without fear or favor. Weaponization of justice will not be tolerated, and this FBI will stop at nothing to bring to justice anyone who threatens our national security.”

“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors” the FBI said in a statement.

What has Bolton said?

"Anyone who abuses a position of power and jeopardizes our national security will be held accountable. No one is above the law," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

Bolton has denied the charges and said he had "become the latest target in weaponizing the Justice Department... with charges that were declined before or distort the facts." Trump, meanwhile, termed Bolton a “bad guy” and "that's the way it goes.

His home in Maryland and Washington office were also raided in August as part of the investigation.