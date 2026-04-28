Trump health update: Photos with King Charles spark fresh concerns; ‘discoloration on left hand’

President Donald Trump's photos with King Charles have sparked fresh concerns about his health. The Royal Family member is on a US visit and Trump posed with First Lady Melania, alongside Charles, and his wife, Queen Camilla.

US President Donald Trump greets Britain's King Charles III upon arrival at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Visuals from the event were shared widely online and it was pointed out that his left hand now showed ‘discoloration’ as well. Notably, Trump's right hand has shown discoloration for some time now, which had prompted many to enquire about the president's health. However, the White House and Trump himself have asserted that all is well with the Republican Commander in Chief.

“Trump's right hand has been in bad shape for a long time now, but this picture taken today shows discoloration on the back of his *left* hand," independent journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people reacted to the news of the fresh discoloration on Trump's hand. “You would think he would have better matched make up by now,” one wrote. Another added “prolly blown out all the good veins in his right hand with each new round of the monthly infusions.” Yet another person said “More IV bruising likely.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people reacted to the news of the fresh discoloration on Trump's hand. “You would think he would have better matched make up by now,” one wrote. Another added “prolly blown out all the good veins in his right hand with each new round of the monthly infusions.” Yet another person said “More IV bruising likely.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Trump health update: Medical expert hints at this condition as video appears to show POTUS fall asleep at meeting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Trump health update: Medical expert hints at this condition as video appears to show POTUS fall asleep at meeting {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The self-styled independent journalist also shared a video from the interaction, but pointed to how Trump's right hand looked ‘swollen and discolored’ in that instance.

A close-up look was also shared showing Trump standing next to Charles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The posts about Trump's hands were shared by other profiles as well, with one page noting “New photos reveal makeup and discoloration on both of Trump's hands.”

What to know about Trump's hand discoloration

Trump and his administration have addressed the frequent discoloration seen on his hand before. The president said he took aspirin, and his physician reportedly noted that the dosage greatly increased risks of bruising.

The White House also confirmed that Trump suffers from Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). In this condition, the leg veins struggle to return blood to the heart.

However, this discoloration had only been seen on one hand thus far, marking today's instance one of the first times, the president has been seen with a discoloration on his other hand as well. This comes amid reports that Trump might have skipped his health checkup at Walter Reed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meidas Touch, a pro-Democrat publication, reported that Trump had appeared to have skipped his latest medical. “You’ll recall in October 2025, Donald Trump claimed that he was getting another annual physical, but said actually it was his “semiannual” physicals, and that he does them every six months. Ok, well whether you do them every six months or every year, here we are now, April of 2026,” the reporter had said, adding “Under any normal circumstance, the White House would announce ‘here’s the date where it’s going to take place, at Walter Reid, we will publish the results’…But notice, that Donald Trump who loves talking about all his cognitive exams, is covering this up.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON