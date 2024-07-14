Social media is all over the place saying that The Simpsons actually predicted Donald Trump's attack. People are noticing weird parallels between a Simpsons episode and what's been happening in real life, sparking intense debate and intrigue. Screenshots and clips going around online are making people wonder if the show really can predict stuff that's going to happen. But the most interesting bit is that if the claims are true, then Trump is stronger than the curse. Here’s how Donald Trump is stronger than ‘Simpsons curse’ after prediction of shooting incident goes wrong in the end

The Simpsons predicted Donald Trump’s attack

The Simpsons' knack for predicting the future is legendary, from the rise of Donald Trump to the death of Elizabeth and so on. A social media user is now asserting that The Simpsons predicted Trump's shooting incident. Sharing screenshots from the episode, the user commented, “Simpsons have some explaining to do.”

The images show Trump lying in a coffin, a scenario that obviously did not occur but has definitely sparked a lot of interest. Trump, aged 78, was shot during a rally in Pennsylvania. Fortunately, he narrowly escaped the life-threatening incident but suffered an ear injury, which bled immediately as the bullet grazed past it.

Was the Simpsons' prediction about Donald Trump true?

In the past, these animated depictions have forecasted the rise of the Republican leader. A photo that just popped up is said to be from a 2015 episode called "Bart to The Future." In the picture, there's a character that looks a lot like Trump talking on a stage when he's shown getting shot. The background has a banner that says "Trump 2024," which matches up with the current year as he eyes the White House for the second time.

Given The Simpsons' track record of accurate predictions, social media users are now discussing how the real-time incident's outcome differed from the cartoon's portrayal. Trump appeared to defy the so-called Simpsons curse, safely returning home after the failed assassination attempt.

"Trump, of all people, really proved The Simpsons wrong and changed the timeline," wrote a social media user. "Bro really shifted the timeline, huh?" another commented. "He's stronger than the curse," added yet another.

The show's been on the air for decades, throwing a lot of satirical barbs at society, and some are bound to hit a nerve years later as reality catches up. Looks like one is happening right now.

Earlier in a statement, the former President of the United States said, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin.”