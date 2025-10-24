New Trump link in NBA gambling row; analyst says arrests part of ‘revenge’ plot amid protests

The NBA gambling scandal has taken a surprising twist. Analyst and commentator Stephen A Smith on Thursday claimed that the arrests and charges are a part of President Donald Trump's ‘revenge plot’ and a distraction amid nationwide No Kings protests. Donald Trump gestures during an announcement regarding his administration's policies against cartels (REUTERS)

Smith noted that he has never seen the FBI take such an action against sports entities. “I’m watching a press conference with the director of the FBI,” the ESPN host said soon after Kash Patel unveileved the arrests of 30 people, including Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier, ex-Cleveland Cavaliers star Damon Jones, and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups.

“Tell me when we’ve seen that,” Stephen A Smith further added.

Read More: ‘Fixing’ scandal hits NBA: What cops cited as example from top American basketball league

LeBron James link

The accusations were not just limited to the 30 individuals. NBA legend and all-time scoring leader LeBron James was also dragged in. It was reported that Damon Jones allegedly used non-public information about the Los Angeles Lakers star to tip off a ‘co-conspirator’. However, LeBron has not been accused of any wrongdoing. He reportedly had no knowledge of any gambling activities.

Trump is ‘coming’

Stephen A Smith said that the league has ‘seen accusations before’. “We’ve seen athletes get in trouble with the law before. You don’t see the director of the FBI having a press conference. It’s not coincidental. It’s not an accident. It’s a statement, and it’s a warning that more is coming.”

Further speaking about Trump, the analyst said that this is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’.

“It’s very concerning. We don’t know where this is gonna go. But everybody better brace themselves, because he’s coming.”

Trump has previously criticized the NBA, especially during the George Floyd protests when league players were kneeling during the national anthem.

“I think it’s disgraceful. We work with (the NBA). We work very hard trying to get them open. I was pushing them to get open. And then I see everyone kneeling during the anthem. It’s not acceptable to me," the president said back in 2020.