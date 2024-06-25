Donald Trump made his VP pick in his ‘mind’. Who is it now?

During a campaign stop in Philadelphia, former US President Donald Trump revealed that he has already decided on his running mate for the upcoming presidential election. Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 22, 2024. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo(REUTERS)

In an interaction with NBC News, Trump was asked if he had made a decision on his vice presidential candidate. He responded with, “In my mind, yeah”

He added that his chosen candidate remains unaware of their selection. “No, nobody knows,” Trump said.

Trump's hoping a ‘lot of people’ in the debate

The presidential hopeful hinted that his running mate would be present at the upcoming presidential debate against incumbent Joe Biden, scheduled for Thursday. “They'll be there, ” he told NBC. “I think we have a lot of people coming.”

Despite the mystery candidate's expected attendance at the debate, Trump indicated that the official announcement of his vice presidential pick would likely occur around the time of the Republican National Convention.

The convention is set to take place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18, where Trump is anticipated to receive the party's formal nomination. “Maybe a little before, but could be at the convention,” Trump remarked.

“But we'll have some great people.”

Among the top contenders Trump has been considering are North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, and Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina.

NBC News recently reported that Burgum and Vance have emerged as the leading finalists, though Rubio remains a viable option.

Trump wants Vivek in his team

However, many speculate that Indian-American entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would be the VP for Trump after the former president lauded the latter as a “smart guy” and said, “He’s gonna be with us in some form” at the Wisconsin rally.

Trump went on saying, “If I gave it to Vivek to do, he’d pull it off,” he is a “smart guy.”

Yesterday, HindustanTimes.com reported that an X user posted a video on the platform where Trump's private jet can be spotted. The user claimed the footage was taken at Cleaveland and “Trump’s VP is going to be Vivek.”