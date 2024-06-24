Donald Trump dropped a $500 tip when he made a campaign stop at Tony and Nick's Steaks in South Philadelphia on Saturday, June 22, before heading to a rally at Temple University. Not only did he leave the tip, but also wrote "no taxes on tips" on the receipt. In recent days, Trump has campaigned to end taxation on tips for people in the service industries. Donald Trump visits Philly eatery and drops $500 tip, crowd interaction reveals possible VP name (Photographer: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

"It was just unbelievable," Nicky Lucidonio, owner of Tony and Nick's Steaks, told Fox News Digital. "He was talking to people, you know, they're asking questions. He's answering them. He's signing hats. He signed and everything.”

"We're all taking pictures with him. What a great man, you know. We're all here rooting for him. You know, this November, we gotta get him in,” Lucidonio added.

Lucidonio went on to say that the former president’s stop was not expected. A day before, a woman visited and placed a large, mysterious order.

"This lady came with a bunch of people and she said, ‘I got a big order for [Saturday].’ I said, 'OK, that's great,' you know… And it was like I would say about 200 sandwiches,” Lucidonio said. "Wow, 200 cheesesteaks. I said, 'Great, who's it for?' She wanted to help me. She said it's for some special people."

Donald Trump asks crowd who they would like as VP

During his visit, Trump also engaged with the crowd, asking them who they would want as vice president. "Who do you like as VP?" Trump asked the crowd, as one bystander yelled, "JD Vance!" "You like JD?" Trump replied.

Meanwhile, Lucidonio spoke out about how frustrating it was that there was taxation on restaurant worker tips. "You know, people have to wonder. They're working in 100-degree weather in there,” Lucidonio said.

"People put tips in our jar, you know, and then to tax those tips that these poor people live day-by-day is a joke. I mean, what else do you want to tax? It's crazy," he continued. "I mean, we go, we do all the hard work, we're out there, and it's 15, 20 hours a day working hard for our families.”

He added, "They just come and say, well, that's half is mine. It's ridiculous. The middle class is getting killed. We got to do something about it."