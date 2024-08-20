Donald Trump makes big announcement on Elon Musk, says he would offer Tesla CEO cabinet spot or…

Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he would approach Tesla CEO Elon Musk a Cabinet post or advisory role in the White House if gets elected this November, according to Reuters. While Donald Trump has announced that he would offer Elon Musk a cabinet role, the Tesla CEO Musk had earlier denied that he had discussed a White House advising role with the former President.

The remarks comes few days after after Musk conducted an interview with Trump on his platform X. In the interview, Trump lauded Musk's automobiles, stating that although not everyone ought to acquire an electric car, Musk nonetheless produces “great products.”

According to The Washington Post, Musk had earlier stated that he supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 contest. However, he quickly changed his position and supported Trump after an assassination attempt on him, writing on X, “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”

Trump told Reuters on Monday that he typically doesn't think tax breaks and credits are a good idea, but clarified he isn't “making any final decisions on” the $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit, which Biden has since increased. “I'm a big fan of gasoline-propelled cars, and also hybrids and whatever else happens to come along,” he declared. He also expressed his love for electric vehicles.

Will Musk accept the offer?

In a post on X earlier this year, Musk denied that he had discussed a White House advising role with Trump. He stated, “There have not been any discussions of a role for me in a potential Trump Presidency.” However, Trump indicated that he would be open to offering Musk a position in his administration—possibly as a member of a “government efficiency commission” during their live chat on X last week.

Trump responded that he would “love” it when Musk brought up the notion of forming a commission to make sure "taxpayers money...is spent in a good way" and said he would be “happy to help out on.”

According to Forbes, Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $248.6 billion as of on Monday.

Musk is yet to make any response to Trump's announcement.