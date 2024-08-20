Trump blasts ‘comrade’ Kamala Harris, Democrats for staging 'first ever Coup' in US, claims Biden was told 'Sorry Joe…'

Donald Trump hit out at her 2024 White House competitor Kamala Harris as the four-day Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicked off in Chicago. Trump's rage against Harris following President Joe Biden's unsettling resignation from the 2024 contest, which allowed her to secure the Democratic nomination.

Notably, Harris will accept the presidential candidacy of her party at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago.

Taking an aim at the US Vice President, who is all set to give a tough battle to Trump this November, the GOP presidential nominee called her nomination for presidency “not fair”, ratcheting up his rhetoric as recent polls indicate Harris is making significant gains in crucial battleground states.

Trump tears into Harris and Biden

In a scathing post on Truth Social, Trump claimed that the Democratic Party has staged “the first ever Coup in America”.

Trump's rage against Harris following President Joe Biden's unsettling resignation from the 2024 contest, which allowed her to secure the Democratic nomination. He alleged that Democrats told 81-year-old Commander-in-Chief , “Sorry Joe, you’re losing to Trump, BIG, and you can’t beat him - You’re Fired.”

Trump contended that he now has the extraordinary task of running against two candidates: “Comrade” Harris and “Crooked Joe Biden.”

“It's not fair, perhaps even another form of Election Interference,” Trump asserted, restating his long-standing accusations of irregularities in the US election system and expressing special annoyance at his opponent's abrupt transformation. He implied that the Democrats had planned Biden's exit to strengthen their position.

The former President further maintained his confidence in his ability to defeat Harris and claimed that he can beat her easily. “The good news is that she should be easier to beat than Crooked Joe in that the USA will never allow itself to become a Communist Country.”

Trump's remarks coincide with a recent survey by Focaldata for Semafor that reveals Harris remains ahead in three significant battleground states. In seven key states, a survey consisting of 4,854 potential voters was conducted between August 6 and August 16. The results show that Harris leads Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada with a significant margin.

In addition, Harris appears to be leading in Pennsylvania (48 to 47 percent) and North Carolina (47 to 46 percent) by small margins, according to the survey. Trump maintains a lead beyond the margin of error only in Georgia (49 to 45 percent) and Arizona (46 to 45 percent).