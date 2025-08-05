Trump makes ‘weird' gestures from White House roof: ‘Building nuclear missiles?’

President Donald Trump took reporters' questions from an unusual place on Tuesday - the White House's roof. It appears that the 79-year-old indicated that he is ‘building nuclear missiles’ there. He also made a gesture, showing a missile. When asked by a reporter, ‘Sir, why are you up on the roof?’, Trump quipped that he was ‘taking a little walk’. President Donald Trump gestures to reporters during his walk on the White House roof(REUTERS)

He also mentioned the $200 million East Wing ‘ballroom on the other side’. Videos of President Trump on the White House roof went viral on social media.

Read More: ‘Making those like India pay for war profiteering…’: US Senator on Trump's tariff threat

Trump made an appearance at approximately 9:40 AM local time, an hour after Secret Service members were seen taking various precautions, including placing counter-snipers atop the West Wing. The president exited a door leading from the State Dining Room to the roof of the briefing room at 10:45 AM.

Trump gestures about nuclear missiles?

President Trump made several gestures, dubbed ‘weird’ on social media, from the White House roof.

“Mr President! What are you looking to build?” a reporter asked Trump, who responded with a quick,"Nuclear missiles." He further made a missile hand motion.

“Donald Trump is on the roof of the White House screeching at reporters. If any one of us stood on our roofs yelling at people and making weird gestures, we’d be sent to the funny farm. 25th this guy already,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They posted a video of Trump making the gesture.

Read More: 'Don't give China a pass': Nikki Haley backs India amid Trump tariff threat

“While walking around on the roof of the White House earlier today, President Trump was asked by reporters what he was trying to build, to which he responded “Nuclear Missiles” before pointing at the roof and then making a launch gesture towards the sky,” another person tweeted.

“Oh nothing… just the President of the United States taking a little stroll on top of the White House and using hand gestures to describe how beautiful his renovations will look 🤣” a third one added.