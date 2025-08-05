‘Making those like India pay for war profiteering…’: US Senator on Trump's tariff threat

US Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday responded to United States President Donald Trump's threat that he would “substantially raise” tariffs against India. Graham, in a post on X, said, “Well said, Mr. President. I appreciate your strong commitment to ending this bloodbath in Ukraine."(Bloomberg)

Replying to Trump's statement, Graham said, “Well said, Mr. President. I appreciate your strong commitment to ending this bloodbath in Ukraine. Making those like India pay a price for their war profiteering is a good place to start.”

Trump on Monday threatened to raise tariffs against India for its purchase of Russian oil. “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US President further said, “They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”

Trump again reiterated his claim that India has the highest tariffs on US goods in the world on Tuesday while speaking to CNBC. He said that India “has not been a good trading partner because they do a lot of business with us, but we don't do business with them”. Trump added that he would be raising the tariffs on India in the next 24 hours.

The US President had announced 25 per cent tariffs on India on July 30, citing “trade barriers” and the purchase of military equipment and energy from Russia.

“Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“…they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE — ALL THINGS NOT GOOD!” Trump said.

He stated that the US would also impose a penalty on India along with the 25 per cent tariffs.