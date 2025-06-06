Donald Trump plans to ‘get rid’ of his red Tesla' after feud with Elon Musk

A day after a public fallout with billionaire Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump is considering getting rid of his Tesla vehicle, Bloomberg reported on Friday. The red Tesla car has been parked at the White House for weeks(X/WhiteHouse)

According to an unidentified senior White House official, Trump is considering getting rid of the Tesla Model S vehicle he bought in March. The car has been parked at the White House for weeks, reported the BBC.

Trump had purchased the red Tesla to help Elon Musk promote his company. At the time, Trump had said that he was buying the Tesla at a full price, which retails at around $80,000.

"I don't want a discount," Trump said. "(Musk) would give me a discount, but if I do a discount, they're gonna say, 'Oh, I got benefits.'"

Donald Trump's support for Tesla came at a time when the company's stock was experiencing a significant decline, coinciding with Musk's rising political prominence.

Elon Musk's fallout with Donald Trump

The exchange between Trump and Musk began on Thursday after the US President, in a televised Oval Office, said that he was "very disappointed" after his former aide and top donor criticised his "big, beautiful" spending bill before Congress.

“I’m very disappointed in Elon," Donald Trump said. “I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Trump also suggested the world’s richest man misses being in the White House and has “Trump derangement syndrome", according to the Associated Press.

Musk shot back, and the two then traded insults over social media. The Tesla CEO, who was Trump's biggest campaign donor to the tune of $300 million, claimed the Republican would not have won the 2024 election without his support.

Musk also, without proof, claimed that Trump was mentioned in government documents on disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Friday, Reports had emerged that Musk and Trump would speak by phone on Friday in a bid to patch up the damaging public row, but the White House scotched such speculation.

US President Donald Trump also said that he was "not particularly" interested in talking to the Tesla CEO, calling him a person who had ‘lost his mind’.