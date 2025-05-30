Trump’s June 2025 schedule: Summits, celebrations, and more

June 2025 is slated to be a busy month for President Donald Trump. With important summits and a national celebration on the list, here are the confirmed events on Trump’s schedule for next month. Donald Trump will be celebrating his birthday on June 14. (Bloomberg)

Army Day celebrations (June 14)

Doubling down as the President’s 79th birthday as well as the US Army’s 250th anniversary, June 14 is a special day in Trump’s calendar. To mark the momentous occasion, a multimillion-dollar parade is being organized in Washington DC- something that Trump wanted to do during his first term in office as well but ultimately canceled due to budget constraints. Thousands of soldiers and hundreds of tanks and aircrafts are being deployed as part of the grand celebrations in the capital.

G-7 summit in Canada (June 15-17)

“President Trump will travel to the G7 leaders’ summit in Canada from June 15 through the 17th,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a daily press briefing on Thursday (May 22).

The summit marks the 50th anniversary of the first G7 Summit. Under Canada’s presidency this year, the summit is being held in Kananaskis, Alberta from June 15 to June 17.

The official website says, “From international peace and security to global economic stability and growth, to the digital transition, today’s global challenges and opportunities require us to work together to find shared solutions.”

Trump’s visit comes at a particularly distraught time in US-Canada relations with the President’s repeated calls for the country to join the United States of America and become its “51st state." The imposition of heavy tariffs by the US has also been a serious point of contention between the two sides. However, Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney made a significant visit to the White House soon after his appointment in a meeting that was considered a step in the right direction.

NATO summit in The Hague (June 24-25)

On April 4, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski announced that Trump would be attending the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague. “I am pleased to announce that the 2025 NATO Summit will be held at the World Forum in The Hague from 24 to 26 June 2025. We are grateful to the Netherlands for agreeing to host this meeting for the first time,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “The Netherlands is a founding member of NATO and makes critical contributions to the deterrence and defense of the Alliance. At our Summit, Leaders will make decisions to continue to adapt and strengthen our Alliance for a rapidly changing security environment. Together, we are stronger and safer in NATO.”

The announcement came soon after Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s statement regarding the President’s commitment towards the organization and desire to remain an active member of the alliance. Trump has, however, expressed his criticism of the organization in the past by blaming many member states for lack of sufficient defense spending as compared to the advantages they seek. His administration has also clearly signaled a strategic shift from Europe to the Indo-Pacific region. Trump’s hopes of seeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict brought to an end in the summit also remain dim since Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has received an official invite to attend yet.

In February this year, Trump had secured a historic second state visit to the United Kingdom on special request of King Charles III. The letter was personally delivered by the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. However, no official date has been announced for the visit as of yet.

By Stuti Gupta