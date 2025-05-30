Thousands sign petition to cancel Trump’s birthday parade: Here’s why

President Donald Trump is planning to host a multimillion-dollar parade through Washington DC to commemorate the US Army’s 250th anniversary next month. Coincidentally, the occasion also falls on the President's 79th birthday; a connection that has urged many people to get together and sign a petition for canceling the festivities. Donald Trump is planning to host a parade through DC on June 14. (AP)

An account called ‘Left Action’ created a petition titled “Cancel Trump's birthday parade NOW” on Care2 Petitions and has received 23,000 supporters for its cause out of the current target of reaching 25,000 signatories.

The statement published on the official website reads, “America's armed forces are there to defend our nation -- not act as play toys for a wannabe dictator. But Trump is forcing thousands of them to march through DC on his birthday, along with tanks, planes, and God only knows what else, in order to satisfy Trump and his massive ego. This will cost a fortune, at a time when the GOP is gutting critical programs, and it is a horrible idea. Trump must cancel it NOW. And if he won't, Congress should defund it. Add your name, and demand Trump's parade not go forward.”

The White House had previously confirmed Trump’s plans to hold a military parade in Washington on June 14 which the President called a way to honor those who have “fought, bled, and died to keep us free” with a parade “that is worthy of their service and sacrifice” on Truth Social. Millions of dollars, thousands of soldiers, and hundreds of workers are being employed to help put the event together.

Many critics of the decision have blasted the President for the high running costs of the event, citing the event as a personal vanity project for him to commemorate his birthday in a way.

A Veterans Day military parade was being planned in 2018 under Trump’s first term in office but was ultimately canceled due to budgeting issues.

By Stuti Gupta