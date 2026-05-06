...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Trump says his phone’s autocorrect changed ‘Melania’ to ‘Melody,’ blames ‘machine’ in viral clip | Watch

Donald Trump discussed backlash over autocorrect errors that misnamed his wife Melania as Melody. He joked about the military correcting his posts.

Published on: May 06, 2026 11:50 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
Advertisement

A video of Donald Trump joking about his phone’s autocorrect repeatedly changing his wife Melania Trump’s name has gone viral. The clip, shared on X by commentator Nick Sortor, shows Trump recounting how a simple tech feature led to public criticism.

President Donald Trump stands at the podium as first lady Melania Trump exits the stage during a Mother's Day event for members of the military, May 6, in the East Room of the White House.(AP)

Speaking at Military Mother's Day event, Trump described how autocorrect interfered with his social media posts. “They have spell correct and word correct on these crazy machines that we use to put out truths, or they used to be called tweets,” he said.

Explaining the mix-up, Trump added: “Every time I wrote Melania, it would correct to Melody… and sometimes I wouldn’t proofread it.”

The clip circulated on social media, with users reacting with a mix of humor and criticism. Some described the incident as “comedy gold,” while others argued the reaction from the press at the time was excessive.

Also Read: Trump's 'shirtless' JD Vance photo, 'creepy' Melania smile raises eyebrows

If we didn’t have venomous press, it wouldn’t have been such a big deal,” read one comment on X.

Several users also pointed out that smartphone autocorrect settings can be customized. “With iPhone, if you add any word as a contact, it will stop autocorrecting it,” read another X comment.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

viral video melania trump donald trump us news social media
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Trump says his phone’s autocorrect changed ‘Melania’ to ‘Melody,’ blames ‘machine’ in viral clip | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.