Trump says his phone’s autocorrect changed ‘Melania’ to ‘Melody,’ blames ‘machine’ in viral clip | Watch

A video of Donald Trump joking about his phone’s autocorrect repeatedly changing his wife Melania Trump’s name has gone viral. The clip, shared on X by commentator Nick Sortor, shows Trump recounting how a simple tech feature led to public criticism.

President Donald Trump stands at the podium as first lady Melania Trump exits the stage during a Mother's Day event for members of the military, May 6, in the East Room of the White House.(AP)

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Speaking at Military Mother's Day event, Trump described how autocorrect interfered with his social media posts. “They have spell correct and word correct on these crazy machines that we use to put out truths, or they used to be called tweets,” he said.

Explaining the mix-up, Trump added: “Every time I wrote Melania, it would correct to Melody… and sometimes I wouldn’t proofread it.”

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{{^usCountry}} He said the errors led to backlash: “I would get just absolutely decimated… They said ‘he didn't know the name of his wife! He keeps calling her Melody!’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the errors led to backlash: “I would get just absolutely decimated… They said ‘he didn't know the name of his wife! He keeps calling her Melody!’” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump said he initially did not realize autocorrect was behind the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said he initially did not realize autocorrect was behind the issue. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “What the hell is wrong with this machine? I didn't know about that little feature, but I got that corrected eventually,” he remarked. He added: “You know who corrected it? The military! I said, ‘come here, you got to correct this. You're killing me!’” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “What the hell is wrong with this machine? I didn't know about that little feature, but I got that corrected eventually,” he remarked. He added: “You know who corrected it? The military! I said, ‘come here, you got to correct this. You're killing me!’” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also joked that Melania had been referred to as “Melody” multiple times due to the glitch. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also joked that Melania had been referred to as “Melody” multiple times due to the glitch. Social media reactions {{/usCountry}}

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The clip circulated on social media, with users reacting with a mix of humor and criticism. Some described the incident as “comedy gold,” while others argued the reaction from the press at the time was excessive.

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“If we didn’t have venomous press, it wouldn’t have been such a big deal,” read one comment on X.

Several users also pointed out that smartphone autocorrect settings can be customized. “With iPhone, if you add any word as a contact, it will stop autocorrecting it,” read another X comment.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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