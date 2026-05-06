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    Trump mourns ‘friend’ and CNN founder Ted Turner, calls him ‘one of the greats of broadcast history’

    Ted Turner died at the age of 87.

    Updated on: May 06, 2026 10:21 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
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    US President Donald Trump has paid tribute to media mogul and CNN founder Ted Turner, who died on Wednesday at the age of 87. He was “one of the greats of broadcast history” and a “friend.” Trump said.

    Donald Trump condoles the death of 'friend' Ted Turner. ((Reuters/AFP))
    Donald Trump condoles the death of 'friend' Ted Turner. ((Reuters/AFP))

    On Truth Social, Trump hailed Turner as a pioneering figure in global media, saying he “founded CNN, sold it, and was devastated by the deal” and adding that the network later “became woke.” He also hoped that new ownership could restore its “credibility and glory." Trump said.

    Donald Trump condoles ‘friend’

    “Ted Turner, one of the greats of all time, just died," Trump wrote. “He founded CNN, sold it, and was personally devastated by the Deal because the new ownership took CNN, his ‘baby,’ and destroyed it.”

    "It became woke, and everything that he is not all about. Maybe the new buyers, wonderful people, will be able to bring it back to its former credibility and glory. Regardless, however, one of the Greats of Broadcast History, and a friend of mine. Whenever I needed him, he was there, always willing to fight for a good cause,” Trump added.

    Donald Trump condoles Ted Turner. (Donald trump/Truth Social)
    Donald Trump condoles Ted Turner. (Donald trump/Truth Social)

    Who was Ted Turner?

    Turner, born in Ohio and nicknamed the “Mouth of the South,” founded the Cable News Network (CNN) in 1980, launching the world’s first 24-hour news channel. The network went on to redefine global journalism, particularly with its live coverage of the 1990–91 Gulf War.

    Beyond news, Turner built a vast media empire, introducing cable superstations, launching entertainment channels, and expanding into sports ownership with the Atlanta Braves in 1976, helping modernise the franchise.

    CNN confirmed Turner’s death, saying his legacy as one of the most influential figures in media history.

    • HT News Desk
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      HT News Desk

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