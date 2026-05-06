Trump mourns ‘friend’ and CNN founder Ted Turner, calls him ‘one of the greats of broadcast history’

US President Donald Trump has paid tribute to media mogul and CNN founder Ted Turner, who died on Wednesday at the age of 87. He was “one of the greats of broadcast history” and a “friend.” Trump said. Donald Trump condoles the death of 'friend' Ted Turner. ((Reuters/AFP))

On Truth Social, Trump hailed Turner as a pioneering figure in global media, saying he “founded CNN, sold it, and was devastated by the deal” and adding that the network later “became woke.” He also hoped that new ownership could restore its “credibility and glory." Trump said.

Donald Trump condoles ‘friend’ “Ted Turner, one of the greats of all time, just died," Trump wrote. “He founded CNN, sold it, and was personally devastated by the Deal because the new ownership took CNN, his ‘baby,’ and destroyed it.”

"It became woke, and everything that he is not all about. Maybe the new buyers, wonderful people, will be able to bring it back to its former credibility and glory. Regardless, however, one of the Greats of Broadcast History, and a friend of mine. Whenever I needed him, he was there, always willing to fight for a good cause,” Trump added.