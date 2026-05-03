Trump's 'shirtless' JD Vance photo, 'creepy' Melania smile raises eyebrows

US President Donald Trump has sparked online debate after sharing a series of late-night social media posts, including AI-generated imagery and a photograph of First Lady Melania Trump. Among the posts was an image of Melania Trump smiling after a recent incident that law enforcement described as another attempted attack on the president. (REUTERS)

His posting spree began around 11.03 pm local time, when Trump shared an AI-generated image showing himself alongside Vice President JD Vance and Senator Marco Rubio paddling shirtless in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The image referenced a proposed revamp of the landmark, suggesting it would be finished in an “American flag blue” color using an “industrial-grade” surface rather than restoring the original granite base.

Trump followed up with additional images comparing the Reflecting Pool’s appearance during former President Barack Obama’s tenure and how it could look after renovation.

Also Read: Is Trump's viral ‘diaper photo’ real? Here's the truth behind BTS snap from ‘60 Minutes’ studio

The United States Department of the Interior said the project “remains on track for completion by the end of May,” adding that the light-blue coating currently visible is part of a standard multi-layer process.

Melania photo Among the posts was an image of Melania Trump smiling after a recent incident that law enforcement described as another attempted attack on the president. The image circulated with reactions online ranging from supportive to critical, with some users describing the expression as “creepy.”

The post added to buzz around Trump’s late-night activity, which saw multiple updates shared within a short span. Trump’s posts also included criticism of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, whom he described as “low IQ” and a “thug.”

Also Read: Trump caught in major goof-up during White House exchange, mixes up Iran with Ukraine

Another image featured Trump’s face alongside the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The president has previously said having his likeness added to the monument “sounds like a good idea,” though a related legislative proposal in 2025 did not progress.

The volume and tone of the posts prompted reactions from commentators and social media users. Political commentator Harry Sisson noted that the posts appeared in succession, writing: “All of this took place in under an hour. This man is not well.”