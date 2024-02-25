Donald Trump says immigrants are ‘killing our country,' netizens remind him '2 of his 3 wives were immigrants'

Donald Trump has been slammed for his remarks at CPAC, and snippets of his speech are now viral on social media. The former president has been specifically criticised for his comments on immigration. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia, S.C., Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)

“It will be the largest deportation in the history of our country, and we have no choice. And it's not a nice thing to say and I hate to say it. Those clowns in the media will say, 'Oh he's so mean.' He's ... No, no. They're killing our people. They're killing our country, they're killing our people, we have no choice,” Trump said.

Social media ripped Trump, with one user sharing the video and writing in the comment section of the video, “Note: 2 of his 3 wives were immigrants.” “In the 19th century, Friedrich Trump emigrated to the USA...Donald Trump's grandfather. Friedrich Trump was an immigrant,” one user said, while another wrote, “67% of his wives have been immigrants.”

"Bit rich of him given a) his parents were immigrants and b) without immigrants he'd have had no wives." "Would that include his dearly beloved, Melania?" one user said.

Immigrants are ‘poisoning the blood of our country’

Last year, Trump came under fire for saying immigrants coming to the USare “poisoning the blood of our country.” “They let — I think the real number is 15, 16 million people into our country. When they do that, we got a lot of work to do. They’re poisoning the blood of our country,” Trump told the crowd at a rally in New Hampshire.

“That’s what they’ve done. They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America, not just to three or four countries that we think about, but all over the world. They’re coming into our country from Africa, from Asia, all over the world,” he added.

Shortly after his speech, the Joe Biden campaign condemned his remarks in a statement. “Donald Trump channeled his role models as he parroted Adolf Hitler, praised Kim Jong Un, and quoted Vladimir Putin while running for president on a promise to rule as a dictator and threaten American democracy. Trump is not shying away from his plan to lock up millions of people into detention camps and continues to lie about that time when Joe Biden obliterated him by over 7 million votes three years ago,” the Biden campaign said.