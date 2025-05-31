Donald Trump says Pakistani officials visiting US for trade talks, ‘very close to making deal with India’

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (local time) that representatives from Pakistan will visit the United States next week to seek a deal on tariffs. He added that the US is “very close to making a deal with India.” Donald Trump says trade talks in jeopardy if India, Pakistan clash(AP)

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Donald Trump said he would not be willing to strike any trade deal with India or Pakistan if the two countries engage in military action.

Donald Trump said, "Pakistan representatives are coming in next week. We're very close to making a deal with India. And I wouldn't have any interest in making a deal with either if they were going to be at war with each other..."

The warning comes as tensions remain high between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, followed by India's Operation Sindoor. Earlier this month, India and Pakistan exchanged missiles, artillery fire, and drones and launched fighter jets in their worst military clashes in decades.

Islamabad is trying to avoid steep US tariffs, news agency Reuters reported. Pakistan may face a 29% tariff on exports to the United States after Washington announced new duties last month targeting several countries. The tariff threat is due to Pakistan's $3 billion trade surplus with the US.

Meanwhile, commenting on the ongoing trade talks with New Delhi, Trump said, “As you know, we're very close to making a deal with India.”

India-US ties at 'historic zenith'

The India-US relationship is at a “historic zenith” and represents a key partnership in the 21st century, US deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau said after meeting Indian foreign secretary Vikram Misri in Washington on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Landau said they had a “great lunch” and discussed “the importance of expanding fair and reciprocal trade, combating illegal immigration, and expanding counternarcotics cooperation.”

According to a ministry of external affairs statement, Misri visited the United States from May 27 to 29. The Indian Embassy described his meeting with Landau as a “great first meeting” covering the full scope of bilateral priorities.

Union trade minister Piyush Goyal had recently visited the United States to push forward trade negotiations. Both countries hope to sign a limited trade deal by early July. India currently faces a 26% tariff on its exports to America.

In another significant development, Reuters reported last week that India may soon allow American companies to compete for over $50 billion in contracts, mostly from federal agencies, as part of the talks.