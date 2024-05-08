Donald Trump seen ‘cursing audibly’ and shaking his head during Stormy Daniels' explicit testimony

Donald Trump appeared to curse as Stormy Daniels confronted him in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, May 7, and gave away details about their alleged affair. Her testimony was so explicit that the judge asked her to tone it down. Donald Trump seen ‘cursing audibly’ and shaking his head during the trial (Photo by Win McNamee / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Daniels detailed how she spanked the former president with a rolled up magazine with his face on the cover. “I took it and turned him around and swatted him,” Daniels said, causing at least two jurors to struggle to keep straight faces. Trump, on the other hand, was seen mouthing “that’s bullsh-t” to his lawyers.

‘That's contemptuous’

Trump sat shaking his head when Daniels testified that he told her not to “worry” about his wife Melania because the two of them didn’t “even sleep in the same room.” Later, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan told Trump’s lawyer Todd Blanche that the former president was “cursing audibly” and “shaking his head visually.” Merchan warned that if Trump did not stop, he would be held in contempt for influencing the jury.

"I understand that your client is upset at this point, but he is cursing audibly, and he is shaking his head visually, and that's contemptuous," the judge said.

“You need to speak to him. I won’t tolerate that,” he added during a sidebar at the judge’s bench.

As Daniels detailed their sex acts, Trump’s attorneys raised several objections. Most of the time, Merchan ruled in their favour.

Trump spoke with reporters after the day’s proceedings, saying the case is a “disgrace” and that he "should be out campaigning right now.”

Meanwhile, Trump enjoyed yet another legal win after US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday, May 7, delayed his classified documents case indefinitely. Cannon had been appointed by the former president. Legal experts and political strategists told Business Insider that Cannon’s move did not come as a surprise as on earlier occasions too, she has sided with the former president.