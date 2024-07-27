Donald Trump spotted without bandage for the first time at Mar-a-Lago, and there's not visible injury

Donald Trump appears to be “miraculously” recovering well after the recent attempt on his life, as he was seen without a bandage on his ear. Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump attends Turning Point Action's The Believers Summit 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., July 26, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

The former POTUS met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday at his Mar-a-Lago, and photos of the meeting have been circulating, showing his uncovered right ear.

However, no significant damage is visible in the photos, and now the rousing question is the extent of his injury and the nature of the incident.

“The bullet grazed his ear - it looked a bit macerated, but we don't know if he got stitches and I can't tell yet if he might need plastic surgery, but that would be easy to do,” Dr. Marc Siegel told Fox News.

In the photos, there is no noticeable scarring or scabbing on Trump's ear, which is surprising given the initial reports.

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson had previously stated in interviews that a bullet had blown off part of Trump's ear. One would expect to see some signs of injury, but the absence of visible damage suggests either a “miraculous” recovery or that the injury was not as severe as initially thought.

FBI earlier claimed that no bullet grazed Trump's ear, later corrected

Jackson, however, remains adamant about the nature of the injury. He contradicted FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony to Congress earlier in the week, where Wray raised “some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that”. Jackson dismissed Wray's comments, saying, “there's no evidence to suggest Trump was hit with shrapnel instead of a bullet,” and called Wray's statements “totally out of line.”

Trump has been vocal about the event, vehemently denying claims that he wasn't shot. He even lambasted Wray on Truth Social saying, “FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful’ – Wrong!”

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung also weighed in, describing Wray's claims as “conspiracy bulls***.”

However, on Friday FBi confirmed that the former Prez was indeed struck by a bullet, not any glass debris or shrapnel. “What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” FBI said in a statement.