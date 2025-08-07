Donald Trump to honour 100 Purple Heart recipients at White House

President Donald Trump will host a special ceremony at the White House on Thursday to recognise nearly 100 recipients of the Purple Heart, the US military decoration awarded to service members wounded or killed in combat. Retired Sgt. Maj. James K. Bodecker shows his Purple Heart, awarded after he was shot by a sniper in Ramadi, Iraq, on Feb. 17, 2006.(U.S. Department of Defense)

The event, scheduled for 4 pm in the East Room, coincides with National Purple Heart Day and aims to honour those who have made immense sacrifices in service to the country, USA TODAY reported.

The award, established by George Washington in 1782, is one of the oldest military honours in the United States.

Among the veterans attending are three men who mailed their Purple Heart medals to Trump last year, following an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

During the incident, Trump sustained a minor injury when a bullet grazed his right ear. Veterans Thomas Matteo, Gerald Enter Jr., and John Ford sent their decorations in a gesture of solidarity.

Trump’s 2024 campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, will also be present. A Marine Corps veteran, LaCivita received a Purple Heart in 1991 for injuries sustained during the Gulf War.

One of the stories being highlighted is that of Kevin Jensen, a military specialist who rescued Capt. Sam Brown from a burning Humvee in Afghanistan after an IED explosion.

Brown, himself a Purple Heart recipient, was recently confirmed by the Senate as Trump’s under secretary for memorial affairs in the Department of Veterans Affairs, the report added.

The event will also feature a father-son duo, Kevin and Brian Willette, both of whom earned the Purple Heart for their service in Afghanistan.

“President Trump cares deeply about honouring our brave men and women in uniform, and today, he will recognise those who have earned this distinction and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedom,” said assistant White House press secretary Taylor Rogers in a statement to USA TODAY.

More than 1.8 million Americans have received the Purple Heart to date. The heart-shaped medal, featuring a purple background with gold trim and George Washington’s profile, stands as a symbol of bravery and sacrifice in the face of enemy fire.