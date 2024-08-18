Donald Trump's plans to speak from behind bulletproof glass sparks hilarious jokes and memes: 'He shouldn't be buried'

Donald Trump, the former President and the GOP presidential candidate, has drawn jeers over plans to use a bulletproof shield at his upcoming campaign rallies after surviving a July 13 assassination attempt. Donald Trump has adopted security measures since the murder attempt on him. However, the bulletproof glass that will be used in front of the podiums at his future rallies has drawn immense mockery from X users.(X)

Trump has adopted security measures since the murder attempt on him. However, the bulletproof glass that will be used in front of the podiums at his future rallies has drawn immense mockery from X users.

Posting a picture of Trump behind the bulletproof glass, one use quipped, “It looks like they froze him in an ice cube.” The image of Trump standing at the podium and behind rain-smeared glass has now been spliced into a scene from the George Clooney's film Batman and Robin and has been compared to a vintage Scooby-Doo joke.

One person made a joke about Trump appearing to be getting ready for a frozen scene out of Star Wars. They said that their “brain went here” prior to saying anything else, sharing a photo of Han Solo taken just before he was frozen in carbonite.

Several people asserted that Trump is embracing the Christmas spirit with his frosty look, with one saying: He “wants to be Mariah Carey so bad”. “Mariah Carey the other 11 months of the year,” another joked.

In an edited version, Trump featured in a mock-up of a Scooby-Doo cartoon, seemingly to be frozen in time behind the bullet-proof windshield.

“I feel like Han Solo, do you remember him? He fought an evil empire and they came after him, they came after him so hard,” an user commented.

“He shouldn't be buried. When his time has come, he should be preserved like this and put into his presidential museum for all to see,” another wrote.

Secret Service mulls use of bulletproof glass for Trump rallies: Sources

The Secret Service is preparing for Trump to resume holding outdoor campaign rallies by erecting a bulletproof glass barrier around his platform, according to numerous individuals who spoke with ABC News.

The assailant in Butler, Pennsylvania, fired at Trump from a rooftop 400 feet from the stage, grazing his ear. The incident prompted the Secret Service to suggest Trump cease hosting outdoor rallies. The attack claimed the life of one person in the crowd.

Citing sources, the ABC reported that Trump has informally stated his wish to campaign outside and asked for guarantees that it would be secure.

Trump's security detail is getting ready for glass panels to encircle him on three sides, though it's not yet confirmed when that would happen, they added.