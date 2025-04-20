DTI Easter update: Here's how to find Bunny Set Code on Dress to Impress - tips and tricks

Dress to Impress (DTI), a popular fashion game within Roblox, is giving gamers a chance to find the Bunny Set Code this Easter. In its Easter update, DTI added an emoji hunt for the Easter Bunny Set, egg hunt, Easter Makeup Preset, and much more. However, Valentine's items have been moved to the chest and Valentine's quest is no longer available. Here's how to find Bunny Set Code in DTI on Easter(X)

The DTI Easter update further adds: “Masc characters can finally wear the Apple, Sweatpants, and Bone Boots!”

Bone Boots have now become thicker to help prevent glitching. “Stockings and Leggings now have a no feet toggle,” the update says.

How to find the Easter Bunny Set Code in DTI?

To find the Easter Bunny Set code in Dress to Impress (DTI) for the April 2025 Easter Update, follow these steps:

1. Play a Round: Complete a full round of the game until you reach the Intermission lobby after the winners are announced.

2. Check the Leaderboard: Look above the leaderboard in the Intermission lobby to find a unique sequence of five emojis. This sequence is personalized for each player, so write it down or memorize it.

3. Search for Emojis: During the Intermission lobby or in the dressing room, search for emojis scattered around various locations (eg walls, furniture, doors, shelves, pillars, tables, or even outside windows). Each emoji has a number (1 to 5) next to it. Note the number corresponding to each emoji in your sequence.

4. Decode the Sequence: Match the numbers to the order of the emojis from the leaderboard to form a five-digit code. For example, if your emoji sequence is 🐰🍫🐣🍫🐰 and you find 🐰=2, 🍫=3, 🐣=4, your code might be 23432. Codes are unique to each player and randomized.

5. Redeem the Code:

- Click the "Codes" button (handbag icon) on the left side of the screen.

- Enter your five-digit code in the "Enter code here" field.

- Click the pink checkmark or "Redeem" button to unlock the Easter Bunny Set.

Tips:

- Emoji locations and numbers are random for each player, so you can’t rely on someone else’s code or locations.

- Common emojis include bunny (🐰), chocolate (🍫), chick (🐣), camera, dress, heart, shoe, or star, but only those in your leaderboard sequence matter.

- The code is only valid until the Petal Update on April 26, 2025.

- If you’re struggling, check the dressing room thoroughly, as emojis may appear on unexpected surfaces.