Dua Lipa and Callum Turner get married in London: What is their net worth? Here's who is richer

English-Albanian pop sensation Dua Lipa (30) and actor Callum Robilliard Turner (36) exchanged vows on May 31, 2026, during a private civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The three-time Grammy winner donned a white Schiaparelli skirt suit, paired with Christian Louboutin heels and a Bulgari diamond necklace. In contrast, the English groom opted for a timeless look in a custom navy Ferragamo suit.

Dua Lipa's net worth reaches $45 million in 2026, fueled by her music career and brand collaborations, while Callum Turner has an estimated net worth of $5 million.(Getty Images via AFP)

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The couple had been in a relationship for some time, with engagement speculation beginning around Christmas 2023 when Lipa was seen spotting a ring.

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What is Dua Lipa's net worth in 2026?

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{{^usCountry}} In 2026, Dua Lipa's net worth is projected to be around $45million, as per Ce;ebrity Net Worth. A significant portion of her wealth is derived from her music career, including streaming royalties and sold-out stadium tours across the globe. Additionally, she retains ownership of her publishing rights, which significantly impacts her earnings. Beyond her musical endeavors, the artist known for "IDGAF" has collaborated with high-end brands such as Versace and Yves Saint Laurent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2026, Dua Lipa's net worth is projected to be around $45million, as per Ce;ebrity Net Worth. A significant portion of her wealth is derived from her music career, including streaming royalties and sold-out stadium tours across the globe. Additionally, she retains ownership of her publishing rights, which significantly impacts her earnings. Beyond her musical endeavors, the artist known for "IDGAF" has collaborated with high-end brands such as Versace and Yves Saint Laurent. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, Dua Lipa operates her own lifestyle brand, Service95, and possesses a real estate portfolio in both London and Los Angeles. There are also indications of her investments in technology and sustainability startups. What is Callum Turner's net worth in 2026? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, Dua Lipa operates her own lifestyle brand, Service95, and possesses a real estate portfolio in both London and Los Angeles. There are also indications of her investments in technology and sustainability startups. What is Callum Turner's net worth in 2026? {{/usCountry}}

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On the contrary, Turner is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The actor, who previously worked as a retail employee and a semi-professional footballer, has consistently participated in well-respected productions, particularly The Capture and Masters of the Air, the latter of which earned him a Satellite Award nomination for Best Actor. Additionally, he received a BAFTA nomination in 2020.

Turner's career has been steadily progressing, and he continues to be one of the more recognizable figures in British television and film, especially following his role as Theseus, the brother of Newt Scamander, in the Harry Potter prequel films: Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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