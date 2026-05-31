Graham Platner's wife expresses hurt and anger over media scrutiny as sexting controversy unfolds

Controversial Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner has enlisted his wife to speak on his behalf following the revelation of his profile on a questionable hookup application, Kik — while the Democratic candidate himself remains mute. Graham Platner's wife, Amy Gertner, speaks out amid sexting allegations against the Maine Senate candidate. She condemns media gossip and expresses hurt over a friend's betrayal while highlighting their marriage struggles, including infertility and the pressures of the campaign. (Graham Platner for Senate/X)

Amy Gertner, who wed Platner in 2023, expressed that she was "deeply hurt" regarding the campaign's former political director, whom she alerted about the sexting, and who subsequently verified the messages to the media.

The lascivious oyster farmer is reported to have engaged in sexting relationships with as many as a dozen women, according to various sources, NY POST reported.

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‘It makes me really angry, disappointed,’ says Amy Gertner “It makes me really angry, disappointed, and I find it really shameful that there’s a group of media outlets and people who are willing to spread gossip, instead of talking about real issues that Graham is running on, like healthcare and education and childcare,” Gertner expressed in a video addressing the controversy.

In the unedited video that Gertner edited following the scandal's eruption, she admitted that she and Graham had the assistance of three counselors for their marriage and referred to her oyster farmer as “probably a genius.”

Graham slam media Significantly, Graham has not made any public comments regarding the scandal, apart from sharing a message from his spouse.

“I admire the f— out of him. So when there are news articles about our marriage, it’s just extra sh—y,” Gertner stated. “Can I say that online? I hope I can.”

On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal published a shocking report concerning Platner's extramarital sexting. The article disclosed that he maintained an active Kik account, a private messaging platform known for its association with casual encounters.

His profile picture depicted him without a shirt, with a towel draped around his waist.

Gertner opens up about challenges in het marriage Gertner recognized the challenges she encountered during her three years of marriage to Platner, especially in light of their struggle with infertility.

“Being married is hard; being newly married is hard; being newly married and going through infertility is hard,” Gertner stated. “Being newly married going through infertility and a Senate campaign is hard. I don’t even know if I have the right words to describe what we’ve been going through.”

She further expressed her feelings of betrayal regarding a former campaign aide who revealed Platner's hidden truths to the public.

“I confided deeply personal details about my marriage to someone I considered a friend,” she lamented. “In the months since, I have had to watch as she spread malicious gossip to anyone who would take her call.”

“I trusted this person with the most private chapter of our lives – the early days of our marriage before any campaign was on our mind – and I am deeply hurt by her betrayal and the invasion of our privacy,” she continued.

“I know who Graham is. I know the man I married and the husband he has been to me on the best and the worst days of my life. That hasn’t changed, and it won’t.“