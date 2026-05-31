Matt Brown dead: Alaskan Bush People star appeared ‘nude’ during chilling YouTube livestream before death

Matt Brown, who was seen in 79 episodes of “Alaskan Bush People” from 2014 to 2019, found dead at 43 after his body was found from a Washington state river, confirmed his brother Bear Brown. Matt Brown, star of Alaskan Bush People, found dead at 43 in Washington river, confirmed by brother Bear Brown amid concerns of suicide.

Bear, who had earlier expressed concerns earlier in the week regarding the possibility that Matt had taken his own life, confirmed on Saturday evening that authorities have identified the body discovered in the Okanogan River as that of his brother.

“They found a body in the river a few hours ago and it was positively identified as being Matt,” Bear stated in a TikTok update.

Also Read: Matt Brown dies: Did Alaskan Bush People star’s family break ties with him? All we know about alcohol and drug addiction

Matt Brown appeared nude last week during YouTube livestream Concerns regarding Matt escalated last week following his YouTube livestream, in which he appeared nude, spoke incoherently, and was seen holding what seemed to be a firearm, Page Six and Marca.com reported.

His another YouTube video caption read, “I'm still alive baby.”

Matt gained recognition among audiences via Alaskan Bush People, featuring in 79 episodes from 2014 to 2019. The series on the Discovery Channel chronicled the Brown family's off-grid existence in the wilderness and continued for 14 seasons before concluding in 2022.

Matt Brown death: Here's what his brother Bear Brown said Bear had earlier informed his followers that the family was concerned Matt may have taken his own life, although he emphasized at that moment that such reports had not been officially verified.

Bear mentioned that their younger brother, Noah Brown, was present at the location and assisted the authorities in recovering and identifying Matt's remains.

“Noah helped them pull the body out of the water and Noah identified [Matt],” Bear stated.

Bear mentioned that he suspects his brother's death could have been self-inflicted. However, the official cause of death is still pending until the coroner finishes the examination.

“I would’ve never thought that Matt would hurt himself. It does look as though it was self-inflicted,” Bear said.

Matt Brown death: Sheriff’s office provides information on river search The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office reported that emergency services were alerted after a 911 caller observed a man seated in a shallow section of the Okanogan River.

As per the authorities, the caller subsequently heard a noise and noticed the man lying face down in the water before he was swept away by the current.

Search teams were dispatched; however, hazardous river conditions initially compelled responders to halt their operations until Brown’s body was eventually recovered.

Authorities indicated that a firearm was discovered near the location where the man was last seen. Officials have not yet publicly verified whether the weapon is linked to Brown’s death.